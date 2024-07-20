In short Simplifying... In short Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur has surpassed Mithali Raj's record of 402 runs in the T20 Asia Cup, scoring 404 runs in 18 games.

She has consistently contributed to India's victories, with the team winning 15 out of 18 games she played in.

In the recent match against Pakistan, India triumphed in just 14.1 overs, with openers Mandhana and Verma leading the charge.

Harmanpreet Kaur races past 400 Women's Asia Cup T20 runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Harmanpreet Kaur breaks this record of Mithali Raj: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:04 pm Jul 20, 2024

What's the story The Indian women's cricket team trounced arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup T20 2024 opener in Dambulla on Friday. Pakistan were bundled out for 108 before the Women in Blue (109/3) comfortably crossed the line. Meanwhile, the game saw Harmanpreet Kaur displace her former teammate Mithali Raj as the highest run-getter in Women's T20 Asia Cup history. Here are further details.

Record

Harmanpreet goes at the top

Harmanpreet came into the game with 399 T20 Asia Cup runs under her belt. She scored an unbeaten 11-ball 5 and during the course, the Indian skipper surpassed Mithali's tally of 402 runs at the event. Having played 18 games at competition, Harmanpreet now owns 404 runs at 36.72 as her strike rate reads 100.49. The tally includes a solitary half-century (2 sixes).

Consistency

Stellar consistency from Harmanpreet

Though Harmanpreet owns a solitary fifty in the Women's Twenty20 Asia Cup, she has constantly contributed with vital runs. Across 17 innings, she has been dismissed in single digits just once. Meanwhile, India have won 15 of the 18 T20 Asia Cup games with Harmanpreet in the XI. Bismah Maroof (360) and Smriti Mandhana (351) are the only other batters with 300-plus tournament runs.

Feat

Most runs as captain

392 of Harmanpreet's 404 runs at the event have come while leading the Indian team. Pakistan's Bismah Maroof (304 at 25.33) is the only other batter with 130-plus runs while captaining the unit. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet overall owns 3,349 runs in 170 WT20Is 27.9 with her strike rate being 106.85. (50s: 11, 100: 1). The dasher is the fourth-highest run-getter in the format.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Pakistan were bundled out for 108 in 19.2 overs. Deepti Sharma claimed 3/20. Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, and, Shreyanka Patil claimed two wickets each. In response, Indian openers added 85 runs before the job got completed (109/3). While Mandhana scored 45, Shafali Verma smashed 40 as the Indian team prevailed in just 14.1 overs.