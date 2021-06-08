ICC Player of the Month Award: Hasan, Mushfiqur get nominated

Pakistan cricket team pacer Hasan Ali and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month Award for May. Hasan has been nominated by cricket's governing body for his impressive show against Zimbabwe in the Test series. Mushfiqur shined for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in the ODIs. Besides these two, Sri Lanka's Praveen Jayawickrama has also been nominated. Here's more.

Hasan

How did Hasan Ali perform against Zimbabwe?

Hasan Ali ruled the roost with his outstanding display against Zimbabwe. In the first Test, he claimed figures of 4/53 and 5/36. In the second Test, Hasan registered figures of 5/27 and 0/9. Hasan claimed five-wicket hauls in three consecutive Tests. He became the first Pakistan fast bowler to do it since Shoaib Akhtar in 2004.

Mushfiqur

Analyzing the performance of Mushfiqur

Mushfiqur was terrific in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, helping Bangladesh claim a 2-1 win. The senior batsman smashed scores of 84, 125, and 28 against the Lankans. He finished as the top scorer and was adjudged Man of the Series for his performance. Mushfiqur went past the 6,500-run mark for Bangladesh in ODIs (6,581). He also registered his eighth ODI century.

Jayawickrama

Sri Lanka's Jayawickrama nominated after 11-wicket show against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka youngster Praveen Jayawickrama played the one Test between April 29 to May 3. He stood tall, claiming figures of 6/92 and 5/86. With 11 wickets in his debut Test, Jayawickrama won hearts and has been included in Sri Lanka's white-ball squad for the England tour. Sri Lanka will play three T20Is and three ODIs respectively.

Women's cricket

ICC Women's Player of the Month nominees

The ICC Women's Player of the Month nominees are Scotland's Kathryn Bryce, Ireland's Gaby Lewis, and Leah Paul. Bryce played four T20Is against Ireland and claimed five scalps, besides scoring 96 runs. Lewis slammed 116 runs to be the top scorer, including knocks of 47 and 49. Meanwhile, Paul claimed nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.44.