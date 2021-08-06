Badminton: Decoding are the career stats of Chou Tien-Chen

Presenting the career stats of Chou Tien-Chen

Chou Tien-chen from Chinese Taipei recently lost to China's Chen Long in the men's singles quarter-final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The world number four was one of the the favorites to win Olympic gold this time. This was Chou's second appearance at the Olympic games, having reached the quarter-finals in the Rio 2016 Olympics. Let us have a look at his career stats.

Numbers

Here are his career numbers

Chou has won 383 out of 587 matches as of now. He owns a total of 407 career wins (9 in doubles). Chou has won two bronze medals (2014 and 2018) and a silver (2018) at the Asian Games. He also clinched a bronze in the 2019 Asian Championships. Besides, Chou has won six BWF World Tour and as many Grand Prix Gold titles.

Form

Chou is 10-5 in the ongoing season

Chou has a win-loss record of 10-5 in the ongoing season. Before the Tokyo Olympics, Chou lost to Viktor Axelsen in the third round of BWF World Tour Finals. He also lost the semi-finals of Toyota Thailand Open to Axelsen. Chou was close to winning the semi-finals of Yonex Thailand Open, but Angus Ng Ka Long staged a turnaround to win 21-17, 18-21, 15-21.

Feat

Chou attained this feat in 2016

In 2016, Chou became the first local shuttler in 17 years to win the Chinese Taipei Open (men's singles title). He achieved the feat after the Indonesian-born Fung Permadi won the tournament in 1999. Chou overcame Qiao Bin of China, 21-18, 21-17, to win the historic final. The former won the 2017 Chinese Taipei Open as well (defeated Wang Tzu-wei).

Record

Three consecutive Bitburger Open titles

Chou holds the record for winning three consecutive Bitburger Open titles. He won the first of them in 2012 by beating Marc Zwiebler in the final. The second came in 2013 as he once again downed Zwiebler. The match went down to the wire, with Chou winning 13-21, 21-18, 21-15. Chou won the 2014 Bitburger Open by after defeating Scott Evans.

Information

A look at his other notable wins

Chou has also won the German Open, Singapore Open, Korea Open, Indonesia Open, Thailand Open, and Canada Open. He also triumphed at the 2014 French Open, a BWF Superseries tournament. Besides, Chou owns a bronze medal at the Asian Junior Championships.