Home / News / Sports News / List of unbreakable records scripted by Rafael Nadal
Sports

List of unbreakable records scripted by Rafael Nadal

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 19, 2021, 02:43 pm
List of unbreakable records scripted by Rafael Nadal
The unbreakable records of Spanish ace Rafael Nadal

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal recently opted out of the 2021 Wimbledon and Tokyo 2020 Olympics in order to prolong his career. He was earlier knocked out of the French Open after losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. This was only his third defeat at Roland Garros. Let us have a look at the unbreakable records of Nadal.

In this article
Record

Rafael Nadal at Grand Slams

Nadal has the joint-most Grand Slam titles (20) along with Roger Federer and Djokovic. The Spaniard has won as many as 13 of these at French Open. Nadal is known as the most prolific player on the clay court. He has won the Australian Open once and also owns four US Open and two Wimbledon titles. Nadal has a win-loss record of 291-41 at majors.

French Open

His notable feats at French Open

Nadal is deemed invincible at French Open. The Spanish maestro has most titles in Paris (13), seven more than the second-placed Bjorn Borg (6). This is the most titles won by a player on a single surface. He holds the record for winning at least four consecutive Roland Garros titles thrice (2005-2008, 2010-2014, and 2017-2020). Nadal has a perfect record in French Open finals.

Record

An incredible record of 105-3 at Roland Garros

Nadal has an incredible record of 105-3 at French Open. He has the joint-most match-wins at a single Slam along with Federer (105, Wimbledon). Nadal has lost to only two players in the history of Roland Garros. Besides losing to Djokovic in 2021, he succumbed to him in 2015 (quarter-finals). Robin Soderling is the only other to defeat Nadal in the tournament (2009).

Streak

Nadal won 39 consecutive French Open matches between 2010-2015

Before his semi-final defeat to Djokovic, Nadal had an astonishing winning streak of 35 matches at Roland Garros. Prior to this loss, Nadal last lost a French Open match in the 2015 edition. Nadal registered a similar streak between 2010 and 2015 when he won five consecutive titles in Paris. He had extended his unbeaten streak to 39 matches back then.

Feats

Here are the unique feats of Nadal

Nadal has reached a total of eight Grand Slam finals without losing a set (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020). He remains the youngest man to achieve a Career Grand Slam and Career Golden Slam (at 24). Nadal holds the record for winning Olympic gold medal across two separate editions (2008: singles and 2016: doubles).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix: Records broken

Latest News

Around 30 killed, several injured as bus crashes in Pakistan

World

Supreme Court orders release of activist, arrested over Facebook posts

India

Baby number two on the way for Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi!

Entertainment

What are the upcoming projects of 'Haider' star Shahid Kapoor?

Entertainment

Production-specific Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar, with a 1,600hp engine, revealed

Auto

Latest Sports News

Lewis Hamilton wins the British Grand Prix: Records broken

Sports

England beat Pakistan in second T20I: List of records broken

Sports

1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan guides India to victory against SL

Sports

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken

Sports

SL vs India: Chamika Karunaratne powers the hosts to 262/9

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Novak Djokovic captures 20th major title at Wimbledon: Key stats

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sports

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics

Sports

French Open, Rafael Nadal can script history: Decoding the stats

Sports

Rafael Nadal News

Djokovic vs Federer vs Nadal: A statistical comparison

Sports

French Open: Djokovic knocks out Nadal in semis- Records broken

Sports

French Open, Djokovic vs Nadal: Decoding their rivalry in numbers

Sports

Rafael Nadal overcomes Schwartzman to enter the French Open semi-final

Sports

French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Sinner, storms into quarter-final

Sports
Trending Topics