Sports

A look at the unbreakable records of Serena Williams

Parth Dhall
Jul 17, 2021
A look at the unbreakable records of Serena Williams
Notable records held by Serena Williams

World number 16 Serena Williams recently pulled out of 2021 Wimbledon due to injury. She retired midway through her first-round clash against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Previously, the 23-time Grand Slam champion lost to Elena Rybakina in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open. Williams, who hasn't won a major since 2017, will now compete at the US Open. Here are her unbreakable records.

Her record at Grand Slams

Williams clinched the first of her 23 majors in 1999 by winning the US Open (six titles). In 2017, she won her seventh Australian Open title, most in the Open Era. The American also owns as many titles at Wimbledon. Williams has won the Roland Garros thrice in 2002, 2013, and 2015 respectively. She has a win-loss record of 365-54 at majors.

Most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era

Williams has won most number of Grand Slams (women's singles) in the Open Era. She is just one short of equaling Margaret Court (24) to script the joint-most major title wins overall. Williams is followed by Steffi Graf (22), Chris Evert (18), and Martina Navratilova (18) on the tally. Among the current players, her sister Venus Williams is next with only seven titles.

More than 65 wins across all four Slams

Williams is the only woman to have recorded more than 65 wins across all four Slams. Australia Open: 92-13, French Open: 69-14, Wimbledon: 98-13, and US Open: 106-14. The record is unlikely to be broken in near future.

Williams holds these special distinctions

In 2014/15, Williams won four consecutive Grand Slam titles for the second time in her career. She had accomplished the feat for the first time in 2002/03. Williams and Graf are the only two players in the Open Era to win four consecutive majors on two separate occasions. The former also holds the record for winning a major in three different decades.

Other monumental records of Williams

Williams is the only player (male or female) to win three of the four grand slams six times (US Open, Australian Open, Wimbledon). She is only the third player to achieve a Career Grand Slam in singles and doubles (along with sister Venus Williams) after Margaret Court and Martina Navratilova. Williams has spent 186 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked WTA player, joint-most with Graf.

AC Milan sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea: Details here

