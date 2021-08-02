Home / News / Sports News / Hockey: Indian women's team reaches first semi-final at Olympics
Sports

Hockey: Indian women's team reaches first semi-final at Olympics

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 10:06 am
Hockey: Indian women's team reaches first semi-final at Olympics
Hockey: India women's team proceeds to semi-finals

The Indian women's hockey team defeated Australia in the quarter-final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. A formidable goal by Gurjit Kaur laid the foundation of India's victory. Team India managed to get past the group stage after Great Britain defeated Ireland. India had won their last pool game against South Africa after suffering three consecutive defeats. Here are further details.

In this article
Information

Team India scripts history!

Indian women's team has reached the semi-finals at Olympics for the first time in history. Their best result came in the Moscow 1980 Olympics, when they finished fourth among six times. The Indian women's side will now be vying for a first medal at Olympics.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Gurjit Kaur's goal that powered India to victory

India

India bounced back after facing three defeats

This has been India's best run in women's hockey at an Olympics since the 1980 edition. They finished the group stage at fourth place with six points. The Rani Rampal-led side had earlier suffered three back-to-back defeats to Netherlands, Germany, and Great Britain. Thereafter, India overcame Ireland and South Africa. They stormed into the quarter-finals after Great Britain defeated Ireland 2-0.

Men's

Indian men's team also entered the semi-finals on Sunday

The Indian women's side entered the record books a day after Indian men reached the semis. They claimed a comprehensive victory over Great Britain to qualify for their first Olympic semi-final in 49 years. India booked a place in the knock-outs after finishing at the second spot in Pool A. The Indian hockey team last won a medal at Olympics in 1980.

Olympics

India women's journey in Olympics

The 1980 Moscow Olympics saw the inaugural women's hockey tournament. This was India women's only campaign in hockey till the Indian side qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympics. However, India were eliminated in the group stage, where they finished sixth. And now, the Indian women's side has knocked out world number two Australia to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hockey: India beat Great Britain 3-1, advance to semi-finals

Latest News

Production-specific Audi A6 e-tron to break cover in 2022

Auto

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi jetting off to Russia soon

Entertainment

Berlin protesters decry coronavirus measures; 600 detained

World

2021 Audi RS 5's India debut set for August 9

Auto

Film stars praise PV Sindhu, call her India's pride

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Hockey: India beat Great Britain 3-1, advance to semi-finals

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu gives India second medal, wins bronze

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev wins gold after beating Karen Khachanov

Sports

I played with the help of medications during Olympics: Djokovic

Sports

George Bailey named Australian men's team chairman of selectors

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Hockey: India beat Great Britain 3-1, advance to semi-finals

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 8: Complete report

Sports

India News

Saudi: Three-year travel ban for citizens visiting 'red list' countries

World

India to have manned submersibles under Deep Ocean Mission soon

India

Legendary Indian badminton player Nandu Natekar no more

Sports

Aadhaar: No fingerprint, eye scan for children under 5 years

India

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi goes down fighting on Games debut

Sports
Trending Topics