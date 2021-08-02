Hockey: Indian women's team reaches first semi-final at Olympics

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 10:06 am

Hockey: India women's team proceeds to semi-finals

The Indian women's hockey team defeated Australia in the quarter-final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. A formidable goal by Gurjit Kaur laid the foundation of India's victory. Team India managed to get past the group stage after Great Britain defeated Ireland. India had won their last pool game against South Africa after suffering three consecutive defeats. Here are further details.

Information

Team India scripts history!

Indian women's team has reached the semi-finals at Olympics for the first time in history. Their best result came in the Moscow 1980 Olympics, when they finished fourth among six times. The Indian women's side will now be vying for a first medal at Olympics.

Twitter Post

WATCH: Gurjit Kaur's goal that powered India to victory

India

India bounced back after facing three defeats

This has been India's best run in women's hockey at an Olympics since the 1980 edition. They finished the group stage at fourth place with six points. The Rani Rampal-led side had earlier suffered three back-to-back defeats to Netherlands, Germany, and Great Britain. Thereafter, India overcame Ireland and South Africa. They stormed into the quarter-finals after Great Britain defeated Ireland 2-0.

Men's

Indian men's team also entered the semi-finals on Sunday

The Indian women's side entered the record books a day after Indian men reached the semis. They claimed a comprehensive victory over Great Britain to qualify for their first Olympic semi-final in 49 years. India booked a place in the knock-outs after finishing at the second spot in Pool A. The Indian hockey team last won a medal at Olympics in 1980.

Olympics

India women's journey in Olympics

The 1980 Moscow Olympics saw the inaugural women's hockey tournament. This was India women's only campaign in hockey till the Indian side qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympics. However, India were eliminated in the group stage, where they finished sixth. And now, the Indian women's side has knocked out world number two Australia to secure a place in the semi-finals.