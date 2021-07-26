Home / News / Sports News / Hockey: India look to bounce back against Spain in Olympics
Sports

Hockey: India look to bounce back against Spain in Olympics

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 04:41 pm
Hockey: India look to bounce back against Spain in Olympics
Indian team will face Spain in its next match

Thoroughly outplayed by Australia, the Indian men's hockey team would be desperate to rebuild shattered morale when it takes on a lower-ranked Spain in its third Pool A match of the Olympics on Tuesday. After a 3-2 win over New Zealand, the Indians were completely steam-rolled 1-7 by Australia in their second game. The debacle exposed every possible chink in India's armor.

In this article
Match

How Australia overpowered Indian team in the game?

The mighty Kookaburras simply toyed with the Indian defense after the first quarter and scored goals at will to comfortably secure their second consecutive win in the competition. The fragile Indian defense was put under relentless pressure by the Kookaburras from the onset and in doing so, they succeeded in creating spaces in the mid-field which resulted in as many as seven goals.

Points table

Australia is heading the pool with two wins

Going by the points table, India is currently placed fourth just below New Zealand on goal difference. The pool is headed by Australia with two wins out of as many matches, followed by reigning Olympic champions Argentina with four points. Spain and Japan are yet to register a win. The top four teams from a pool of six each will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Match details

India failed to convert even one of six penalty corners

The Indians looked nowhere close to their best against Australia on Sunday as they failed to make even one of the six penalty corners count in the match despite having three world-class drag-flickers in Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, and Amit Rohidas in their ranks. The forward-line led by Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Upadhayay, and Dilpreet too looked off-color.

Further details

Spain would look to register their first win

India captain Manpreet Singh said, "They erred in man-to-man marking against Australia, an area which they need to address. We missed chances at the start and that makes a difference when it happens against top sides." Spain, on the other hand, would look to register their first win in the tournament, having drawn 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand on Sunday.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
England vs India: Sundar, Gill ruled out of Test series

Latest News

India to miss July vaccination target over low COVAXIN supply

India

'Ek Duaa' review: Heart was at right place, disappointing execution

Entertainment

Veteran Kannada actress Abhinaya Sharade Jayanthi passes away at 76

Entertainment

Ahead of launch, Micromax IN 2b's design, color variants revealed

Technology

Former BSF chief, Arvind Kejriwal's aide feature on Pegasus list

India

Latest Sports News

Olympics: Meet Momiji Nishiya, Japan's youngest gold medalist

Sports

Nagal hammered out of Olympics by world number two Medvedev

Sports

England vs India: Sundar, Gill ruled out of Test series

Sports

Decoding the rise of Mumbai Indians star batsman Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal advances to third round at Olympics

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics News

Angad Bajwa finishes 18th in skeet, Mairaj Ahmad Khan 25th

Sports

Badminton: Rankireddy-Shetty lose to Fernaldi and Sukamuljo in second match

Sports

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi goes down fighting on Games debut

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 2: Complete report

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Technical snag costs Manu Bhaker final spot

Sports
Trending Topics