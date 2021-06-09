Indian hockey team training in an 'Olympic-like' environment

Indian hockey team replicating their Olympic schedule to open Tokyo games with a win

The Indian men's hockey team is simulating the Olympic atmosphere at its training base in Bengaluru to prepare for the Tokyo Games in the best possible manner, experienced forward Ramandeep Singh revealed on Wednesday. Ramandeep said they are assessing their bodies and testing their skills by replicating their side's Olympic schedule in training as they are targeting a winning start to seize early momentum.

First match

India's first match is against New Zealand

The Indian men's hockey team is scheduled to begin its campaign on July 24 against New Zealand. Reigning Olympic Champions Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, and hosts Japan are the other teams in Pool A. "A lot will depend on how we fair in the first match. A good result against New Zealand will set the right momentum for the whole tournament," Ramandeep said.

Simulation

Here is how the atmosphere is being simulated

"We are currently replicating the Olympic Schedule, three teams with different combinations from within the Olympic core group have been formed and the coaching staff has created an atmosphere that is similar to the Olympics," Ramandeep said. "We wear the Indian kit, we do team activation (pre-match drills) and we line up for the national anthem before the start of the match," explained Ramandeep.

Practice

We are testing our bodies with back-to-back games: Ramandeep

There is a lot of excitement within the group as the team selection trials are underway. "Replicating the Olympic schedule is a good way to test our bodies with two back-to-back games and then a day's rest," Ramandeep mentioned. "We are paying attention to recovery. This exercise of playing internal matches is really bringing out the match-mentality to the fore," he said.

About Ramandeep

My injury pushed me back but I've recovered: Ramandeep

Speaking about his own performance, Ramandeep said his knee injury in 2018 caused a setback to an otherwise good run. "It took me about six-seven months to recover from the knee injury during Champions Trophy in 2018. But mid-2019 onward I have been doing well and I believe I have returned to my old form," stated Ramandeep.