Hockey: India beat Great Britain 3-1, advance to semi-finals

Aug 01, 2021
The Indian men's hockey team claimed a comprehensive victory over Great Britain in the quarter-finals. India booked a place in the knock-outs after finishing at the second spot in Pool A. The Indian hockey team last won a medal at Olympics in 1980. Germany, Belgium, Australia, and India are the four semi-finalists. Here are further details.

India have lost only to Australia so far

India have put up their best show in hockey at an Olympics since the 1980 edition. They won four of their five league encounters, having lost only to Australia (1-7). India finished second in the group stage with 12 points (won 4 and lost 1). They had stormed into the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina.

Great Britain had booked their last-eight berth with a 2-2 draw against Belgium in their last Pool B match. They had finished at number three with eight points, behind Belgium (13) and Germany (9). Earlier in the day, Germany, Australia, and Belgium advanced to the semi-finals after beating Argentina, Netherlands, and Spain respectively. The two semi-finals will be played on August 3.

India now have a terrific opportunity to win an Olympic medal in hockey this time. They own as many as 11 medals in the sport at Olympics, a tally that includes eight gold medals. India last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980 (Moscow).

