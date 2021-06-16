WTC final: Looking at New Zealand batters record in England

Devon Conway has started well in Tests in England

India and New Zealand are set to face each other in the final of the ICC World Test Championship, starting June 18. The Kiwis beat England 1-0 in the two-Test series recently. Notably, New Zealand announced their 15-member squad for the WTC final. After analyzing NZ's starting XI for the WTC final, we decode how have the batters performed in England.

A look at New Zealand openers' performance in England

New Zealand's Devon Conway had a dream start to his Test career in the recently concluded series in England. In two Tests, he amassed 306 runs at 76.50. Conway hit a sparkling 200 in his debut innings before amassing an eighty-run knock in the second Test. Tom Latham has scored 234 runs in four Tests on English soil at 33.42.

Williamson will be a massive figure for NZ against India

New Zealand will look up to senior batsman Kane Williamson and his return to the squad is a big boost. He had missed the second Test against England with an elbow issue. Williamson has played five Tests in England. He has scored 261 runs at an average of 26.10. Williamson has one century and a fifty. Overall, he has scored 7,129 runs at 53.60.

What about Taylor, Nicholls and Watling?

New Zealand's middle-order will revolve around the experienced trio of Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and BJ Watling, who is playing his final match. Taylor has scored 650 runs in nine Tests at 40.62. In two Tests, Nicholls has 105 runs at 35.00. Meanwhile, Watling has scored 300 runs in four Tests at 50.00 in England. He has one ton and two fifties.

A look at the other batters

Tom Blundell, who has been included in New Zealand's squad, has played just one Test in England, managing 34 runs. Will Young has also played one Test in England, amassing 90 runs. He has the best score of 82. Meanwhile. all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has also played one Test, registering nine runs.