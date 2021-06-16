Home / News / Sports News / WTC final: Looking at New Zealand batters record in England
Sports

WTC final: Looking at New Zealand batters record in England

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 12:49 pm
WTC final: Looking at New Zealand batters record in England
Devon Conway has started well in Tests in England

India and New Zealand are set to face each other in the final of the ICC World Test Championship, starting June 18. The Kiwis beat England 1-0 in the two-Test series recently. Notably, New Zealand announced their 15-member squad for the WTC final. After analyzing NZ's starting XI for the WTC final, we decode how have the batters performed in England.

In this article
Openers

A look at New Zealand openers' performance in England

New Zealand's Devon Conway had a dream start to his Test career in the recently concluded series in England. In two Tests, he amassed 306 runs at 76.50. Conway hit a sparkling 200 in his debut innings before amassing an eighty-run knock in the second Test. Tom Latham has scored 234 runs in four Tests on English soil at 33.42.

Williamson

Williamson will be a massive figure for NZ against India

New Zealand will look up to senior batsman Kane Williamson and his return to the squad is a big boost. He had missed the second Test against England with an elbow issue. Williamson has played five Tests in England. He has scored 261 runs at an average of 26.10. Williamson has one century and a fifty. Overall, he has scored 7,129 runs at 53.60.

Trio

What about Taylor, Nicholls and Watling?

New Zealand's middle-order will revolve around the experienced trio of Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, and BJ Watling, who is playing his final match. Taylor has scored 650 runs in nine Tests at 40.62. In two Tests, Nicholls has 105 runs at 35.00. Meanwhile, Watling has scored 300 runs in four Tests at 50.00 in England. He has one ton and two fifties.

Performance

A look at the other batters

Tom Blundell, who has been included in New Zealand's squad, has played just one Test in England, managing 34 runs. Will Young has also played one Test in England, amassing 90 runs. He has the best score of 82. Meanwhile. all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has also played one Test, registering nine runs.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coca-Cola loses billions in market-cap after Ronaldo says 'drink water'

Latest News

Australia announce 18-member squad for white-ball tours of WI, Bangladesh

Sports

WTC final: How does Kane Williamson perform against Indian bowlers?

Sports

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour debuts at Rs. 37.2 lakh

Auto

Brad Pitt-Sandra Bullock's 'Bullet Train' reaches its station next April

Entertainment

Coronavirus: As infections decline, crowds return in major cities

India

Latest Sports News

Coca-Cola loses billions in market-cap after Ronaldo says 'drink water'

Sports

IPL: BCCI lifts life ban on spinner Ankeet Chavan

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, world champions France beat Germany: Records broken

Sports

Euro 2020: Ronaldo smashes these records as Portugal beat Hungary

Sports

WTC final, IND vs NZ: Records that can be scripted

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

WTC final: Winning team to receive $1.6 million with mace

Sports

WTC final: How does Virat Kohli perform against New Zealand?

Sports

Indian cricketers to get a three-week break before England series

Sports

ICC World Test Championship: How has Rohit Sharma fared?

Sports
Trending Topics