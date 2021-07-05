Don't seek validation from people: Mithali on strike rate criticism

Mithali Raj is now the leading run-getter in women's international cricket

Letting her bat do all the talking amid criticism of her strike rate, record-breaking Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj hit back at detractors, saying, "I don't seek validation from people." She became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across all formats Saturday, guiding India to a four-wicket win over England in the final ODI of the multi-format series against England in Worcester.

Comments

'The entire batting order is dependent on me'

Mithali made an unbeaten 75 off 86 balls Saturday. "I'm here to play the role that is assigned to me. When you're chasing a target you pick your bowlers, you pick your length, you pick the areas. Because I'm in good flow, I need to make the best use of me in the middle and the entire batting unit revolves around me," she said.

Career

Mithali started her career in 1999 against Ireland

Mithali surpassed former England batter Charlotte Edwards' record for most runs when she went past 10,273. Despite playing international cricket for two decades, Mithali said her hunger for runs remains the same as she looks to add new dimensions to her batting. "It had its trials and challenges," she said about her journey that started in Milton Keynes against Ireland on June 26, 1999.

Details

Mithali appreciated Sneh Rana for her performance

Mithali, who retired from T20 cricket in 2019, has already hinted that next year's ODI World Cup, to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, could be her last hurrah. Meanwhile, she also heaped praise on all-rounder Sneh Rana, with whom she shared a valuable 50-run stand for the seventh wicket on Saturday, and said she has a bright future.

Other players

She also talked about Harmanpreet Kaur's form

Mithali also said she expects her deputy and T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to hit form soon. "It does happen with any player," she said of Kaur's lean patch. Then she backed young Jemmimah Rodrigues to get back to form, too. "A young player - obviously, she (Rodrigues) will take some time. It's just a matter of experience and exposure for players like her."

Upcoming match

Indian team to play a T20 series starting July 9

Mithali said the win in the third and final ODI augurs well for the team going into the three-match T20 series, which starts on July 9. "Yes, it is a confidence booster... We're still in the series. Winning a game like this puts pressure on them (the team). Getting into the T20s, the entire unit should be confident," she said further.