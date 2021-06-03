I'm working to acquire new technique, skills for Olympics: Sindhu

PV Sindhu is the lone woman shuttler from India to participate in Tokyo Olympics

India's top badminton star PV Sindhu says that she is working to acquire new skills and techniques to surprise her rivals, who are at the same level with distinct playing styles, at the Tokyo Olympics. The Rio Olympics silver medalist feels the coronavirus pandemic-induced break has given her the much-needed time to rectify mistakes in her game and add something new to her repertoire.

Details

Carolina Marin's absence doesn't make things easy: Sindhu

Sindhu's nemesis and reigning champion, Carolina Marin, will not be there due to a knee injury, but Sindhu knows the field still remains tough. "In women's circuit, the players in top 10 are of the same standard. You can't take it easy if one player is not there," Sindhu said in a virtual interaction organized by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Olympic finals

Sindhu lost to Marin at 2016 Olympics, 2017 World Championship

"There is Tai Tzu Ying, Ratchanok Intanon, (Nozomi) Okuhara, and (Akane) Yamaguchi. They are all good players. You can't say, it will be easy if one player is missing. I can't relax and need to be focused and give my best," the 25-year-old player said. Sindhu had lost the 2016 Olympics final and 2017 World Championship summit clash to Marin.

Skills

I have improved during this break: Sindhu

Sindhu said, "There are a couple of tricky players like Ratchanok, she is very skillful. We have to look after them. For me, it's a very good time to improve my technique and skill. I have improved. Usually, we don't get time to rectify mistakes or learn new skills." "I hope, in the Olympics, there will be some new techniques and skills," she added.

Chinese players

Need to watch out for Chinese players: Sindhu

Sindhu said she and others have to watch out for the Chinese players as well since they have been missing from the circuit for some time. "They have not played for a long time. Chen Yu (Fei) and He Bing Jiao, the left-hander, her skills are good. In Olympics, it's completely different, the game, the pressure. You can't expect easy (rivals)," Sindhu added.

Strong points

I am working on my defense: Sindhu

Asked about her own strong points that may give her advantage over others, Sindhu said her game is always about relentless attacks. "Attack is my strong point. The rivals know my game so I am working on my defense as well. I am tall, so my attack is good. I have to be prepared for all strokes, for everything," she said.

Information

'Gachibowli Stadium is ideal facility to prepare for Olympics'

Sindhu said that training at the Gachibowli Stadium is ideal preparation for the Tokyo Games since the facility is huge and gives her the feel of stadiums where big-ticket events like the Olympics are held.

Tournaments

Sindhu sympathized with Nehwal, Srikanth for missing out on Olympics

Talking about Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth missing out on the Olympics due to the cancelation of qualifying events, Sindhu sympathized with her compatriots. "It would have been good if they were there. No one knew that there will be such a situation. Everyone tried hard but the tournaments were unfortunately canceled because of the safety of the athletes. Life comes first," Sindhu said.