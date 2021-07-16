Home / News / Sports News / Men's T20 WC 2021: India, Pakistan placed in Group 2
Sports

Men's T20 WC 2021: India, Pakistan placed in Group 2

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 03:53 pm
Men's T20 WC 2021: India, Pakistan placed in Group 2
ICC announces groups for Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Friday, announced the groups for the Men's T20 World Cup 2021, set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14. Former champions India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2, which also comprises New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the other two qualifiers from Round 1. Here's more.

In this article
Information

Defending champions WI placed in Group 1

The groups are selected on the basis of Team Rankings (as of March 20, 2021). Defending champions West Indies have been drawn with with England, Australia, and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s. Two qualifiers from Round 1 will join them.

Statement

Our countdown for the T20 WC begins: Jay Shah

"With the announcement of groupings, our countdown for the ICC T20 World Cup kick-starts. There is nothing that separates the two groups as both are packed with sides that are highly competitive in the shortest format of the game," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said. "Having said that, the exciting T20 format is known for its surprises, and we must be prepared for the same."

Rivalry

T20 World Cup: The Indo-Pak rivalry

India and Pakistan have produced some riveting encounters at the T20 World Cup. India defeated Pakistan to win the inaugural edition of World T20 in 2007. In the same edition, the first clash between the two nations led to a historic bowl-out. Notably, India are unbeaten against Pakistan in the tournament (five matches). They last defeated Pakistan in the 2016 T20 WC.

First round

Key details about the first round

The matches in the first round will be split between two groups. Group A has Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia, while Group B comprises of Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman. The top-two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12s, which will be played at three venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Novak Djokovic set to feature in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Latest News

POCO F3 GT to debut in India on July 23

Technology

PM asks states to take steps to prevent third wave

India

Ahead of launch, Ola Scooter spied in new color variants

Auto

IISc's 'warm' COVID-19 vaccine effective against all major variants: Study

Technology

Delta variant behind majority of 'breakthrough' infections: Study

India

Latest Sports News

Novak Djokovic set to feature in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sports

Made in India to make its presence felt in Tokyo

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Injured Kusal Perera gets ruled out

Sports

Decoding the records of football superstar Neymar

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Decoding the statistical comparison

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Smith could miss T20 WC to be fit for Ashes

Sports

ICC T20 World Cup to be shifted to UAE: BCCI

Sports

Hardik Pandya aims to go full throttle at T20 WC

Sports

ICC to decide 2021 World T20's fate on June 1

Sports

ICC T20 World Cup News

UAE, Oman to host the T20 World Cup: Details here

Sports

ICC T20 World Cup set to begin on October 17

Sports

Suresh Raina turns 34: A look at his major records

Sports

England's T20I tour of Pakistan to be postponed: Details here

Sports

Younis Khan appointed Pakistan batting coach: Details here

Sports
Trending Topics