ICC Hall of Fame: Ten legends set to be inducted

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 04:39 pm
Ten legends to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to induct 10 legends of Test cricket into its prestigious Hall of Fame. As announced by the global cricket body on Thursday, the special edition of the ICC Hall of Fame will "coincide with the first-ever World Test Championship final", to be contested between New Zealand and India, from June 18 in Southampton. Here are further details.

Two players each from five different eras will be chosen

The ICC revealed that two players each from five different eras will be chosen. Eras: Early Cricket Era (pre-1918), Inter-War Cricket Era (1918-1945), Post-War Cricket Era (1946-1970), ODI Era (1971-1995), and Modern Cricket Era (1996-2016).

A look at the details

The 10 players to be chosen will join the 93 stalwarts who are already on the illustrious list, taking the total to 103. Notably, the ICC Hall of Fame Voting Academy, which includes living Hall of Fame members, a FICA (Federation of International Cricketer Association) representative, prominent cricket journalists, and senior ICC figures, will be involved in the voting process.

The announcement will be made on June 13

The special edition ICC Hall of Fame show will be hosted by Alan Wilkins on June 13. It can be streamed live on all ICC digital channels, including Facebook and YouTube at 6:00 PM IST. The show will feature interviews from the inductees, including reactions and insights from a specialist panel of guests (Lisa Sthalekar and Lawrence Booth).

An honor to announce the one-time induction: Geoff Allardice

"It is an honor for us to announce a one-time induction of ten cricketing greats into the ICC Hall of Fame to coincide with the first-ever final of the WTC," said ICC CEO Geoff Allardice. "We are celebrating the history of the game and what better way than to honor some of the greats that founded and played the game across different eras."

Here is the selection process

The ICC's independent statistician will compile a list of significant cricketing figures from each era. This will be presented to the Hall of Fame Nominations Committee. The Hall of Fame Nominations Committee will shortlist six names from each of the five eras. Thereafter, the ICC Hall of Fame Voting Academy would vote online for the final induction.

