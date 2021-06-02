Eight ICC events to take place between 2023 and 2031

ICC expands men's world events for 2023-2031 cycle

As many as 14 teams will feature in the 2027 men's ODI World Cup after the ICC decided to expand the quadrennial tournament in its next cycle of events. The T20 World Cup, expanded to 20 teams, will now be held every two years. Notably, eight global tournaments will be played in the eight-year cycle (2023-2031), that also sees the return of Champions Trophy.

Champions Trophy makes a return

The ICC Champions Trophy makes a return in the next cycle of Future Tours Programme (FTP). The 50-over tournament, featuring the top eight ODI teams, will take place in 2025 and 2029. Notably, the the tournament was scrapped after the previous edition (2017).

A look at the ICC events (men's)

2024: T20 WC (20 teams, 55 games) 2025: Champions Trophy (8 teams, 15 games), WTC final 2026: T20 WC (20 teams, 55 games) 2027: ODI WC (14 teams, 54 games) 2027: WTC final 2028: T20 WC (20 teams, 55 games) 2029: Champions Trophy (8 teams, 15 games) 2030: T20 WC (20 teams, 55 games) 2031: ODI WC (14 teams, 54 games) 2031: WTC final