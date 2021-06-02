Home / News / Sports News / Sri Lanka's Chameera and Perera gain in ICC ODI Rankings
Sports

Sri Lanka's Chameera and Perera gain in ICC ODI Rankings

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 03:23 pm
Kusal Perera slammed a century against Bangladesh in the third ODI

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and captain Kusal Perera have gained big in the latest ICC Men's ODI Rankings. The weekly update of the rankings saw the two make notable gains after they starred in a 97-run victory over Bangladesh in the final match of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series. Here are further details.

In this article
Bowling

Chameera gains 27 spots to be 33rd among bowlers

Chameera's claimed a career-best haul of 5/16 in the third ODI against Bangladesh. He Bangladesh top-order, taking three quick wickets, and gave away just six runs. Later on, he removed Mehidy Hasan and Taskin Ahmed to take his maiden fifer. His performance has helped him advance 27 slots to a career-best 33rd position in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers.

Perera

Perera rises to 42nd in ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen

Perera played a captain's knock in the first innings of the third ODI. He led from the front, displaying an array of strokes during the innings. Perera slammed his sixth ODI hundred in the 32nd over. He is now 42nd in the ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen, gaining a total of 13 places. Notably, his career-best ranking is 41st, achieved in 2016.

Duo

Dhananjaya and Hasaranga make significant gains

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva moved up 10 places to be 85th in the Rankings for Batsmen after scoring a valiant 55 in the third ODI. He has also progressed two places to 79th bowlers and is up to seven places to be 24th among all-rounders. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Wasindu Hasaranga has moved up nine places to the joint-51st position.

Bangladesh

What about the Bangladesh cricketers?

Bangladesh, who won the three-match series 2-1, saw Mahmudullah knock advance two slots to get to the position in Rankings for Batsmen. Mosaddek Hussain's innings of 51 has lifted him 12 places to 113th in the rankings. Meanwhile, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who grabbed four for 46, has progressed 12 places to be 88th.

Next News Article
England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kiwis elect to bat

