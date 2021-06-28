Home / News / Sports News / ICC T20 World Cup to be shifted to UAE: BCCI
Sports

ICC T20 World Cup to be shifted to UAE: BCCI

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 03:32 pm
ICC T20 World Cup to be shifted to UAE: BCCI
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup has been shifted to the UAE

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year is being shifted to the UAE. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed the development to PTI on Monday. This has happened owing to the health safety concerns posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The T20 World Cup is to be held in October-November. Here are the key details.

In this article
World T20

T20 WC to start from November 17 onwards

The ICC T20 World Cup is set to start from October 17 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Recently, ESPNcricinfo had reported that the 16-team tournament will take place right after the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in the UAE itself. Notably, the T20 World Cup final will be held on November 14.

Quote

Details are being chalked out, says Ganguly

BCCI boss Ganguly said that the ICC has been intimated in terms of shifting the event to the UAE. "We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out."

IPL

UAE will host the remainder of IPL 2021 season

Ahead of the T20 WC, the UAE will be hosting the remainder of the IPL 2021 season which was suspended midway in May. Last month, the BCCI had decided the same in its Special General Meeting. The IPL is set to start from September 19 onwards, with the final taking place on October 15. Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi will host the remaining matches.

Information

T20 WC: BCCI had retained hosting rights regardless of venue

Earlier in June, the ICC said that a final decision on the venue for the T20 World Cup will be taken later this month. The governing body also clarified that the BCCI will retain the hosting rights regardless of the venue.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record: Details here

Latest News

'Superman Returns' turns 15: Here are some lesser known facts

Entertainment

Need to work on rotating the strike: Mithali Raj

Sports

Vivo V21 Pro tipped to debut in India in July

Technology

LeT commander Nadeem Abrar, involved in several killings, arrested

India

'Reservoir Dogs' remake was to be Quentin Tarantino's swan song?

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Sydney McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record: Details here

Sports

England vs Sri Lanka: Match referee tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat defending champions Portugal: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic stun Netherlands: Records broken

Sports

Max Verstappen wins the Styrian Grand Prix: Records broken

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

ICC T20 World Cup set to begin on October 17

Sports

T20 WC 2021: BCCI retains hosting rights regardless of venue

Sports

Remainder of IPL 2021 can't happen in India, says Ganguly

Sports

T20 World Cup in India could be shifted to UAE

Sports
Trending Topics