Feb 28, 2021
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin breaks into top three, Rohit surges

Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has broken into the top three of the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers.

He has attained the third spot after his impactful performance in the Day/Night Test against England.

During the pink-ball encounter, he also scripted history by completing 400 Test wickets.

Meanwhile, opener Rohit Sharma has also stormed into the top 10 of ICC Test Test Batting Rankings.

Ashwin

Ashwin climbs four spots to attain the third spot

Ashwin picked up seven wickets in the Ahmedabad Test, recording figures of 3/26 and 4/48 in the two innings.

This made him climb four spots to break into the top three (third) of the ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

During the match, he also became the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh to take 400 wickets in Test cricket.

Rohit

Rohit achieves a career-best eighth position

In the Motera Test, Rohit was the only Indian batsman who looked comfortable.

He scored a blistering 66 off 96 balls before India suffered a batting collapse in the first innings.

Rohit (25*) also scored the winning runs as India claimed a 10-wicket victory.

As a result, he has achieved a career-best eighth position in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.

Third Indian batsman in top 10

Rohit is now the third Indian batsman along with Virat Kohli (fifth) and Cheteshwar Pujara in the top 10. Notably, Pujara dropped two places to number 10. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Kane Williamson continues to lead the Batting Rankings.

ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen

Bowling

Axar Patel makes a notable gain in the Bowling Rankings

Ashwin's compatriot Axar Patel, who played only his second Test, picked up five-wicket hauls in both innings of the Ahmedabad Test (6/38 and 5/32).

He became the first Indian spinner with a five-for in Day/Night Test.

Hence, he surged 30 spots to take 38th position in the Bowling Rankings.

While James Anderson slipped to sixth, Jasprit Bumrah and Stuart Broad dropped one place each.

ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers

ICC WTC: India go on top

With a 10-wicket victory, India reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC World Test Championship table.

They now have the highest percentage points (71.0), having surpassed New Zealand's tally of 70.0%.

In order to earn a berth in the Test Championship final, the Virat Kohli-led side has to either win or draw the final Test.

Meanwhile, England have been eliminated from the race.

