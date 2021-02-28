ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin breaks into top three, Rohit surges

Ashwin picked up seven wickets in the Ahmedabad Test, recording figures of 3/26 and 4/48 in the two innings.
This made him climb four spots to break into the top three (third) of the ICC Test rankings for bowlers.
During the match, he also became the fourth Indian after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh to take 400 wickets in Test cricket.
Rohit
Rohit achieves a career-best eighth position
In the Motera Test, Rohit was the only Indian batsman who looked comfortable.
He scored a blistering 66 off 96 balls before India suffered a batting collapse in the first innings.
Rohit (25*) also scored the winning runs as India claimed a 10-wicket victory.
As a result, he has achieved a career-best eighth position in the ICC Test Batting Rankings.
Information
Third Indian batsman in top 10
Rohit is now the third Indian batsman along with Virat Kohli (fifth) and Cheteshwar Pujara in the top 10. Notably, Pujara dropped two places to number 10. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Kane Williamson continues to lead the Batting Rankings.
Twitter Post
ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen
Bowling
Axar Patel makes a notable gain in the Bowling Rankings
Ashwin's compatriot Axar Patel, who played only his second Test, picked up five-wicket hauls in both innings of the Ahmedabad Test (6/38 and 5/32).
He became the first Indian spinner with a five-for in Day/Night Test.
Hence, he surged 30 spots to take 38th position in the Bowling Rankings.
While James Anderson slipped to sixth, Jasprit Bumrah and Stuart Broad dropped one place each.