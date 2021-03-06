ICC Test Rankings: India dethrone New Zealand, reclaim top spot

India are back at the top in the ICC Test Team Rankings after winning the fourth Test.
They have a lead of four points (122) as compared to second-placed New Zealand (118).
Australia follow the Kiwis on number three (113).
Meanwhile, England slipped to fourth spot (105) following the defeat.
Pakistan (90), SA (89), SL (83) and WI (80) are next in the Rankings.
A look at the latest ICC Test Team Rankings
Do you know?
India claim their 13th consecutive Test series win at home
This turned out to be India's 13th consecutive series win at home. India are yet to lose a single series at home since December 2013. Also, India haven't lost a bilateral Test series under Virat Kohli in home conditions.
India vs England: How did the 4th Test pan out?
England managed 205 in the first innings after electing to bat.
For India, Axar Patel and R Ashwin claimed seven scalps between them.
In reply, the hosts fired 365, riding on knocks of Rishabh Pant (101) and Washington Sundar's (96*).
England, who had a massive deficit, faltered in the second innings too.