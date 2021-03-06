Home / News / Sports News / ICC Test Rankings: India dethrone New Zealand, reclaim top spot
Sports

ICC Test Rankings: India dethrone New Zealand, reclaim top spot

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 06, 2021, 06:34 pm
India claimed an emphatic victory in the fourth and final Test against England to win the four-match series 3-1.

With this, they booked a spot in the final of ICC World Test Championship as the second finalists alongside New Zealand.

The hosts have also dethroned the Kiwis at the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings.

Here is more.

Rankings

India attain the top spot

India are back at the top in the ICC Test Team Rankings after winning the fourth Test.

They have a lead of four points (122) as compared to second-placed New Zealand (118).

Australia follow the Kiwis on number three (113).

Meanwhile, England slipped to fourth spot (105) following the defeat.

Pakistan (90), SA (89), SL (83) and WI (80) are next in the Rankings.

A look at the latest ICC Test Team Rankings

Do you know?

India claim their 13th consecutive Test series win at home

This turned out to be India's 13th consecutive series win at home. India are yet to lose a single series at home since December 2013. Also, India haven't lost a bilateral Test series under Virat Kohli in home conditions.

Test

India vs England: How did the 4th Test pan out?

England managed 205 in the first innings after electing to bat.

For India, Axar Patel and R Ashwin claimed seven scalps between them.

In reply, the hosts fired 365, riding on knocks of Rishabh Pant (101) and Washington Sundar's (96*).

England, who had a massive deficit, faltered in the second innings too.

They lost by an innings as Axar and Ashwin took five-fors.

WTC

India qualify for the ICC WTC final

Prior to the match, India needed a win or draw to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Not only did India qualify, they finished on top of the points table.

They finished with 12 wins and four defeats from a total of six series.

Team India also qualified with the highest points percentage (72.2%) as compared to New Zealand's 70.0%.

A look at the ICC WTC points table

India vs England: Presenting Ashwin's feats in Test cricket
