ICC Test Rankings: New Zealand topple India to go top

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 09:23 pm

New Zealand have toppled India to go atop the Test Rankings

New Zealand have toppled India to go top of the ICC Test Team Rankings. The Kiwis beat England in the second Test on Sunday to earn a valuable series win by a 1-0 margin. Notably, New Zealand and India are set to take on each other in the ICC World Test Championship final. Here are further details on the same.

Rankings

A look at the Test Rankings

New Zealand have 123 rating points while Team India slipped to number two in the standings with 121 points. Australia (108), England (107), and Pakistan (94) complete the top five. West Indies, who lost the first Test against South Africa, are sixth with 84 rating points. The Proteas follow suit with 80 points and are above eighth-placed Sri Lanka (78).

ENG vs NZ

New Zealand beat England in second Test, win series

New Zealand thrashed England in the second Test match to win the series 1-0. The Kiwis dismissed England for 303 in the first innings and then took a crucial 85-run lead (388/10). England (122/10) suffered a collapse in the second innings, allowing the visitors to chase down a paltry target of 38 with eight wickets to spare.

WTC final

India have their task cut out against in-form New Zealand

Team India will have its task cut out against New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, starting June 18. The Kiwis gave a great indication of themselves in the two-Test series against England. With a potent bowling attack, India's batting will be tested severely. New Zealand had blanked India at home in early 2020 and conditions at The Ageas Bowl will suit them.