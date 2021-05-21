ICC to decide 2021 World T20's fate on June 1

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 21, 2021, 12:12 pm

ICC to decide the fate of T20 WC on June 1

The upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup is likely to be moved out of India due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As per a report in Cricbuzz, a decision on the same will be taken at the Executive Board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on June 1. The matter will also be discussed at BCCI's Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 29.

Situation

ICC continues to monitor the situation

As of now, India remains the host of the T20 World Cup. However, the suspension of IPL 2021 has put the 16-team tournament in jeopardy. As India continues to battle the deadly second wave of COVID-19, the government authorities, including the state government officials, are also preparing for a potential third wave. It is understood the ICC directors and managers are monitoring the situation.

Quote

'ICC is not unaware of the situation'

"The ICC is not unaware of the situation but one cannot speculate on what will be the decision on June 1. One has to wait and see," an informed source stated on the likelihood of moving the tournament to the UAE.

Scenario

BCCI still keen on hosting the T20 WC

Despite the present COVID-19 situation in the country, the BCCI is still keen on hosting the T20 WC. The tournament can also be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which also hosted the IPL 2020. This could happen if India continues to suffer from the second wave of COVID-19. However, as per the BCCI sources, the UAE is presently the second option.

IPL 2021

BCCI requests ECB to rejig the India-England Test series schedule

In another development, the BCCI has requested the ECB to tweak the schedule of India-England Test series in order to complete the now-suspended IPL 2021 season. The Indian cricket board is believed to have approached its counterpart days after the English counties offered to host the remaining IPL season. However, as per recent reports, the English board is unlikely to accept the changes.

India

Team India set to serve quarantine in Mumbai

As far as the Indian team is concerned, most members of the contingent traveling to the UK, have reached Mumbai to start their quarantine. The players have been brought to Mumbai by charter flights and will be in total isolation till June 2. They will then fly to the UK for the World Test Championship final and the subsequent five-Test series against England.