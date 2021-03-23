ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma reclaims top spot

India's Shafali Verma has grabbed the top position for the first time after helping her side reach the knockout phase of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup last year Down Under.
And this time, the 17-year-old has dethroned Australia's Beth Mooney, with scores of 23 and 47 against South Africa Women.
She is presently the leading run-scorer (70) among Indian Women in the series.
Twitter Post
Shafali achieves the pinnacle
Batting
Wolvaardt, Lee make notable gains
Among others, Lee has gained three slots to reach 11th position among T20I batters.
Her compatriot Laura Wolvaardt has risen five places to 24th.
Others who advanced are Sune Luus (up five places to 38th) and Nadine de Klerk (up three places to 74th).
For India, Deepti Sharma has moved up four places to 40th, while Richa Ghosh has advanced 59 places to 85th.
Bowling
A look at the changes in Bowling Rankings
In the ICC Women's T20I Rankings for bowlers, South African medium-pacer de Klerk has moved up five places to 68th.
Meanwhile, Ayabonga Khaka (up two places to 35th) and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (up 14 places to 75th) have also progressed among bowlers.
For India, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has advanced from 34th to 25th in the Bowling Rankings.
ODI
ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Lee loses top spot to Beaumont
In the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings, Lee lost her top spot within a week of replacing England's Tammy Beaumont.
Meanwhile, Marizanne Kapp has moved from fourth to second among bowlers.
She has also overtaken West Indian Stafanie Taylor to second in the list of all-rounders.
Among Indians, captain Mithali Raj, a former number one batter, has moved up one place to eighth.
Information
SA surge to second in ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings
The 4-1 series win against India Women sees South Africa Women overtake England to claim the second position in the ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings. Meanwhile, Team India remain fourth in the Rankings, led by Australia.