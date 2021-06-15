WTC final, IND vs NZ: Records that can be scripted

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 04:49 pm

India and New Zealand will battle it out at the WTC final

India and New Zealand are set to face each other in the final of the ICC World Test Championship, starting June 18. India will hope to end their WTC journey on a high after topping the proceedings to qualify for the final. Meanwhile, NZ are fresh from winning the Test series against England. Here we decode the records that can be scripted.

Ross Taylor

Taylor can get past Lloyd, Waugh and Smith

Veteran Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor has 7,506 career Test runs under his belt at 45.76. The middle-order batsman can surpass the likes of Clive Lloyd (7,515), Mark Taylor (7,525), Mohammad Yousuf (7,530), and Steve Smith (7,540) in terms of Test runs. Taylor, who has 19 Test centuries, can equal the likes of Graham Gooch, Joe Root, and Mark Waugh in terms of centuries (20).

Williamson

Williamson can become New Zealand's second-highest run-scorer

NZ captain Kane Williamson has amassed 7,129 Test runs at an average of 53.60. Notably, Williamson can become New Zealand's second-highest run-scorer in the format by surpassing former skipper Stephen Fleming (7,172). He can equal former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq's tally of 25 Test centuries. Williamson has 24 Test tons so far.

Kohli

India skipper Kohli can claim these records

32-year-old Indian skipper Virat Kohli has racked up 7,490 runs at an average of 52.37. The star batsman is 10 shy of amassing 7,500 career Test runs. Notably, Kohli is set to become only the sixth Indian batsman to get past 7,500 runs. With one century, he can equal the likes of Graeme Smith and Michael Clarke (28 each).

Indian bowlers

Indian bowlers can claim these feats

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has collected 303 Test scalps at 32.27. Notably, he can get past Zaheer Khan's tally of 311 wickets. Ishant, who needs nine scalps to amass this feat, could become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Team India in Tests. Ravindra Jadeja (220 wickets) can get past Vernon Philander (224). R Ashwin (409) needs nine to surpass Harbhajan Singh (417).

NZ bowlers

Kiwi bowlers can get these records

Senior NZ pacer Tim Southee has 309 Test scalps at 28.31. The right-arm bowler can surpass several bowlers like Zaheer (311), Brett Lee (310), and Mitchell Johnson (313) in terms of wickets. Trent Boult (287 wickets) can go past the legendary Proteas star Jacques Kallis (292). Also, Neil Wagner (226) can surpass former NZ bowler Chris Martin (233) to become New Zealand's fifth-highest wicket-taker.

Records

Key records on offer in India vs New Zealand Tests

Taylor, who has scored 812 runs against India, needs 88 to register a mark of 900. He will become only the third Kiwi batsman to do so. Kohli (773) can go past former Indian stars Mohammad Azharuddin (796) and VVS Laxman (818) in terms of runs against NZ. Southee (39) needs two scalps to become the second-highest wicket-taker for NZ against India.