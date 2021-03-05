India vs England, 4th Test: Hosts lose Pujara and Kohli

India managed just 14 runs in the first 11 overs of the day as England kept the scoring under control with some accurate bowling.
Leach came to bowl in the 12th over of the day and was right on the money, getting the wicket of Pujara.
England broke the 40-run partnership and handed themselves a reward after bowling consistently in the right channels.
Dominance
Leach dismisses Pujara for the fourth time in the series
Spinner Leach has dominated the show against Pujara in the ongoing Test series.
The left-arm spinner trapped the senior Indian batsman, who was out lbw after pressing forward to present his pads first.
Pujara has faced Leach in six innings. As per Cricbuzz, after facing 89 balls, he has managed to score 61 runs at just 15.25.
He has been dismissed on four occasions.
Kohli
Virat Kohli registers his second duck in the ongoing series
Virat Kohli, who has been vocal lately of batsmen losing their defensive ability in Tests, fell for a duck.
Ben Stokes got the ball to pick up from a short of length spot on the fourth stump line as Kohli managed to get a nick.
This was Kohli's second duck of the series as his mixed run of form continued.
Information
India pin their hopes on Rohit Shama
India's hopes will be pinned on Rohit Sharma, who has worked hard for his runs. His presence has given Team India the hope of going close to England's score of 205. Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane added 39 runs before James Anderson dismissed the latter.