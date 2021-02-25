India vs England, D/N Test: Hosts bowled out for 145

Jack Leach was terrific with his approach and lured Ajinkya Rahane (7) with a ball that kept straight and skidded on.
Rahane played the ball on the back foot and there was no space to poke the ball on the off side.
Rahane's poor numbers against England continued as Leach was rewarded with his third wicket.
Information
Rohit's premeditated sweep shot gets him in trouble
Rohit Sharma, who resumed Day 2 on 57*, managed to add just nine runs. He was drawn into a premeditated sweep shot and Leach had his man. The left-arm spinner pitched the ball a bit quicker and fuller as Rohit was trapped lbw.
Dismissals
The gates open for England after Root comes in
India were reduced to 115/5 in no time and Joe Root introduced himself with the ball.
He came in and bowled brilliantly.
Not only did Root take wickets, he also didn't give away any loose deliveries.
Both Rishabh Pant (1) and Washington Sundar (0) were lured into their defence to be dismissed.
And then, Axar Patel (0) played a nothing shot to depart thereafter.
Ashwin
Ashwin throws his wicket away after a confident start
R Ashwin showed substance with his application on a pitch that did so much for the spinners.
He hit the first runs off Root with a top-notch sweep shot.
Prior to that, he came down the track and dispatched Leach for a four before hitting a cut shot behind point.
However, Root had his man after Ashwin decided to be aggressive and got dismissed.