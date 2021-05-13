ICC Test Rankings: India retain top spot; England overtake Australia

India retain top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings

India have retained their top spot in the latest ICC Men's Test Team Rankings after the annual update. New Zealand, who will face India in the ICC World Test Championship final, remain the second-placed side in Thursday's update, which eliminates results from 2017/18. Meanwhile, England have overtaken Australia to take the third spot. Here are further details.

India had reclaimed the top spot after beating England

India have gained one rating point for an aggregate of 121 in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Their 2-1 series win over Australia Down Under and 3-1 win over England at home helped them maintain their lead. Earlier, New Zealand had dethroned India at the top in the Rankings. However, three back-to-back wins against England helped Team India reclaim the top spot.

India haven't lost a home Test series under Virat Kohli

Team India registered their 13th consecutive series win at home by beating England 3-1. They are yet to lose a home Test series since December 2013. Also, India haven't lost a bilateral Test series under Virat Kohli in home conditions.

NZ became the first side to qualify for WTC final

New Zealand became the first side to qualify for the World Test Championship final, earlier this year. The Kiwis claimed the berth after Australia's tour of South Africa was postponed indefinitely. And now, they have solidified their second spot in the ICC Test Rankings after sealing 2-0 series wins over the West Indies and Pakistan at home.

England take the third spot in ICC Test Rankings

In the latest update, the results from the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons are given 50% weightage, while matches since May 2020 are counted fully. The results prior to May 1, 2018 have no impact on the method. Before losing to India, England had won four consecutive Test series. Hence, they have eclipsed Australia to take the third spot in the ICC Test Rankings.

How do other teams fare?

Pakistan retained their fifth position, while the West Indies, who beat Bangladesh 2-0 and drew 0-0 with Sri Lanka, have moved from eighth to sixth spot. This is their best position since 2013. South Africa are seventh, equaling their lowest position in Test Ranking history. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka (eighth), Bangladesh (ninth), and Zimbabwe (tenth) follow South Africa in the Rankings.

