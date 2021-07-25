Decoding the Test numbers of Team India in England

A look at India's Test record in England

Since the World Test Championship final, India have been preparing for the five-match Test series against England. Team India recently competed in the warm-up match against Select County XI at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. India, who haven't won a Test series in England since 2007, would want to improve their record this time. Here are their Test numbers in England.

Numbers

India's Test record in England

India have won only seven matches in England in the history of Test cricket. Having played 63 matches, India have lost 35 and drawn 21 in the nation. India claimed their first-ever Test victory in England in 1971 at The Oval. Notably, the second victory came after a gap of 15 years (1986, Lord's). Besides, India last won a Test in England in 2018.

Do you know?

India have won three Test series in England

India have won only three Test series in England (1-0 in 1971, 2-0 in 1986, and 1-0 in 2007). Ajit Wadekar, Kapil Dev, and Rahul Dravid are the only the Indian captains with a series win in the nation.

Lord's

Indian captains with Test victory at Lord's

In 1986, India registered their maiden win at the Mecca of cricket, Lord's. Kapil became the first Indian captain with a Test win at his historic venue. The former Indian skipper himself took five wickets in the match. Twenty-eight years later, the MS Dhoni-led Team India repeated this feat. Ishant Sharma recorded his career-best figures (7/74) in that match.

Batting

Most runs for India in England

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer for India in England (Test cricket). He racked up 1,575 runs from 17 Tests at an incredible average of 54.31. The tally includes eight fifties and four centuries. Among active cricketers, the incumbent Indian captain Virat Kohli tops the runs tally. He has 784 Test runs in England at an average of 35.63 (including WTC final).

Bowling

Ishant Sharma leads the wickets tally for India in England

Ishant is India's leading wicket-taker in England (Tests). The Indian pace spearhead has accounted for 46 wickets from 13 matches at 33.19 in the nation. The likes of Kapil (43), Anil Kumble (36), Bishan Singh Bedi (35), and BS Chandrasekhar (31) follow Ishant on the tally. Among active cricketers, Mohammed Shami has taken 25 wickets from nine Tests in England.