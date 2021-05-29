Home / News / Sports News / WTC final: Team India to reach UK on June 3
WTC final: Team India to reach UK on June 3

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 29, 2021, 09:44 pm
Indian cricket team India to reach UK on June 3 for World Test Championship final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the logistics for India's arrival in the United Kingdom (UK) as the World Test Championship final has been exempted from the government's Health Protection Regulations. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Team India will arrive in the UK on June 3 via a charter flight. The Indian contingent is presently undergoing quarantine in Mumbai. Here is more.

Negative COVID-19 test report 'must' for touring party

It has been learned that India's touring party will have to carry an evidence of a negative COVID-19 test with them while traveling. Upon arrival, the contingent will go directly to the on-site hotel at The Rose Bowl, which is the venue of ICC WTC final. The players and officials will be tested again before commencing "a period of managed isolation".

The activity of players will gradually increase

An ICC statement revealed that regular tests will be conducted while the players serve their mandatory quarantine. "Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation. Players' activity will be allowed gradually after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, while always remaining within the bio-secure venue," the statement read.

What about the Kiwis?

The Kiwis, who are India's opponents in the WTC final, are already in the UK. New Zealand are preparing for their two-match Test series against England, starting June 2 at Lord's. The Kiwis will move to the Hampshire Bowl's bio-secure bubble on June 15 ahead of the WTC final. They will be "subjected to tests pre and post-arrival in Southampton".

Women's contingent will also undergo quarantine in Southampton

It is understood that India's 30-member women contingent will undergo their quarantine in Southampton. India Women are scheduled play one Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is against hosts England from June 16 to July 15.

A look at Team India's schedule of UK tour

The ICC World Test Championship final between New Zealand and India will begin on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Thereafter, the Indian team will be engaged in a five-match Test series against the home side. Trent Bridge (August 4), Lord's (August 12), Headingley (August 25), Kennington Oval (September 2), and Emirates Old Trafford (September 10) will host the five Tests respectively.

