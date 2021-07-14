India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

The first contingent consisting of 90 Indian athletes and officials will leave on July 17 for Tokyo Olympics

India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra said on Tuesday. "Out of the 119 athletes, 67 are male and 52 are female participants," Batra said during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual interaction with the country's Olympic-bound athletes. This will be India's largest-ever contingent of athletes at the Olympics.

Details

First contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17

"The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting in 85 medal events," Batra said during the virtual interaction. "The first contingent will leave for Tokyo on July 17. It will have 90 athletes and officials in total," he added.

Sailing Team

Indian sailing team arrived in Tokyo from Europe on Tuesday

The sailing team of four athletes and coaches was the first from the Indian contingent to reach Tokyo on Tuesday. They went to Tokyo directly from their training bases in different countries across Europe. Since they arrived from Europe, they will not be facing the stricter restrictions imposed on other athletes arriving in Tokyo from India in view of the COVID-19 situation in India.

Information

Indian boxing, shooting team to also reach Tokyo directly

The boxing and shooting teams will also arrive in Tokyo from Italy and Croatia respectively. Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will reach Tokyo on July 15 or 16 from the United States.

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to be held under a state of emergency

The upcoming Olympics, in which on-site spectators will not be allowed owing to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to August 8. Notably, the Tokyo Olympics will be held in a state of emergency due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections in Tokyo. Moreover, only 10,000 spectators are allowed in all Olympic venues.