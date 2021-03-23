Home / News / Sports News / India vs England, 1st ODI: England elect to field
India vs England, 1st ODI: England elect to field

India vs England, 1st ODI: England elect to field

India and England are set to face each other in the first ODI today in Pune.

Interestingly, England have once again won the toss and decided to bowl first.

After winning the four-match Test series 3-1 and the five-match T20I series 3-2, India will hope to seal the deal in the ODIs as well.

Here are the details.

Details

1st ODI: A look at the details

In the first ODI, the pitch is expected to support the batsmen, and one can expect a run feast.

Notably, England skipper Eoin Morgan said he isn't expecting the pitch to offer much turn. The small outfield will also benefit the batsmen.

While the Star Sports network is broadcasting the game, live streaming is available on the Hotstar app.

India

India have lost their last two ODI series

India have struggled in the ODI format of late, losing the last two ODI series in which they featured in.

They were whitewashed by New Zealand in February 2020, and then also lost 2-1 to Australia later that year.

Interestingly, India have won only one out of their last six ODIs (lost two to Australia, three to New Zealand).

Information

India last played an ODI in Pune in 2018

Prior to this game, India last played an ODI at the MCA Stadium in October 2018, when they lost to West Indies. In their last meeting against England on this venue, India defeated them by three wickets (2017 ODI series).

Points

Cricket World Cup Super League points on offer

Both teams will be hoping to collect crucial Cricket World Cup Super League points which are on offer.

This league will decide the qualification for the 2023 World Cup. However, with India hosting the tournament, they have already qualified.

While England currently sit third on the table, India occupy tenth place.

Notably, India have lost two and won only one ODI so far.

