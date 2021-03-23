India vs England, 1st ODI: England elect to field

In the first ODI, the pitch is expected to support the batsmen, and one can expect a run feast.
Notably, England skipper Eoin Morgan said he isn't expecting the pitch to offer much turn. The small outfield will also benefit the batsmen.
While the Star Sports network is broadcasting the game, live streaming is available on the Hotstar app.
India
India have lost their last two ODI series
India have struggled in the ODI format of late, losing the last two ODI series in which they featured in.
They were whitewashed by New Zealand in February 2020, and then also lost 2-1 to Australia later that year.
Interestingly, India have won only one out of their last six ODIs (lost two to Australia, three to New Zealand).
Information
India last played an ODI in Pune in 2018
Prior to this game, India last played an ODI at the MCA Stadium in October 2018, when they lost to West Indies. In their last meeting against England on this venue, India defeated them by three wickets (2017 ODI series).
Points
Cricket World Cup Super League points on offer
Both teams will be hoping to collect crucial Cricket World Cup Super League points which are on offer.
This league will decide the qualification for the 2023 World Cup. However, with India hosting the tournament, they have already qualified.
While England currently sit third on the table, India occupy tenth place.
Notably, India have lost two and won only one ODI so far.