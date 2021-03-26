Home / News / Sports News / India vs England, 2nd ODI: England elect to field
India vs England, 2nd ODI: England elect to field

England have won the toss and elected to field in the second ODI of the three-match series in Pune.

The hosts lead the series 1-0 after winning the series opener by 66 runs.

They will hope for another such performance in the second ODI.

Meanwhile, England desperately require a win in order to avoid another series defeat.

Here are the further details.

Details

2nd ODI: A look at the details

Just like the series opener, the surface in the impending game will support fast-bowling.

The pacers will be able to extract seam and bounce, while the batsmen will also get value for their strokes.

Besides, the dew could come into play later on.

While the Star Sports network is broadcasting the game, live streaming is available on the Hotstar app.

Information

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the series

In a huge blow for Team India, Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the series due to a dislocated shoulder. The middle-order batsman suffered the injury while fielding in the opening ODI against England. He was later taken for scans.

England

England to miss the services of Eoin Morgan

England will miss the services of skipper Eoin Morgan in the second ODI.

He sustained a split webbing between his thumb and index finger in the series opener. Notably, the injury required as many as four stitches.

It has been learned that the England captain went through a fielding drill during training at the MCA Stadium on Thursday, and later declared himself unfit.

Spotlight

All eyes will be on Prasidh Krishna

Youngster Prasidh Krishna made his maiden international outing memorable in the first ODI.

He registered figures of 4/54, the best by an Indian bowler on ODI debut.

He also became the first Indian bowler to pick a four-wicket haul on ODI debut.

It will be interesting to see how he sets up the English batsmen this time around.

