India vs England: Axar, Ashwin strike; visitors lose six wickets

Mar 06, 2021, 02:14 pm
England are in a spot of bother with a deficit of over 50 runs in the ongoing fourth Test.

The visitors lost as many as six wickets in the second session after bowling India out on 365.

Yet again, the English batsmen succumbed to the likes of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as India remained on top.

Here is the session report.

Session

How did the session pan out?

England resumed at 6/0 after returning unscathed at lunch.

However, Ashwin, in his first over, removed Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow on two consecutive deliveries.

He was denied what could have been a historic hat-trick, by England skipper Joe Root.

As the session progressed, the duo mowed down England's batting further.

At the stroke of tea, England finished on 91/6.

Openers

England openers fail to deliver once again

The England openers have failed to deliver as a pair throughout the series.

Notably, their openers Rory Burns and Sibley added 63 runs (23.5 overs) in the first innings of opening Test.

Ever since, the English openers have mustered only 39 runs in the other seven innings combined (21.4 overs).

In the ongoing Test, Sibley and Crawley shared 10 runs in both the innings.

Bairstow

Six ducks in his last nine Test innings against India

Top-order batsman Jonny Bairstow continues to struggle in Test cricket, more so against India.

From four innings in the series so far, the right-handed batsman has recorded three ducks.

Interestingly, Bairstow has six ducks in his last nine Test innings against India.

His scores in these innings read as - 0, 6, 0, 0, 18, 0, 0, 28 and 0.

Duo

Axar, Ashwin pick three wickets each

Ashwin struck early for India as he dismissed Crawley. He sent back Bairstow on the very next ball.

Later on, Axar sent back Sibley before dismissing the dangerous Ben Stokes.

Notably, Rishabh Pant effected a brilliant stumping as Axar outfoxed Ollie Pope.

Meanwhile, Ashwin got rid of England skipper Root.

The spin-duo picked up three wickets apiece in the session.

Do you know?

Indian spinners have stood out so far

Interestingly, 63 out of 76 wickets (England) have been taken by Indian spinners in this series so far. This accounts for nearly 83 per cent of the wickets the Indian spinners have taken against them.

