Home / News / Sports News / India vs England: Statistical preview of ODI series
Sports

India vs England: Statistical preview of ODI series

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 22, 2021, 06:17 pm
India vs England: Statistical preview of ODI series

After engaging in a riveting T20I series, India and England are set to battle it out in the three-match ODI series.

The first ODI will be held on March 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Notably, the two teams have fared well in the 50-over format in recent past.

We take a look at the important numbers ahead of the ODI series.

In this article
A look at the head-to-head record England have won only one bilateral ODI series in India Kohli, Root lead the runs tally among active players Jadeja, Woakes top the chart of wicket-takers A look at the records that can be broken

Head-to-head

A look at the head-to-head record

India and England have squared-off in a total of 100 ODIs so far.

The hosts have had the wood over England, winning 53 of them.

Meanwhile, England have won 42 (Tied: 2, NR: 3).

As far as the bilateral series are concerned, the two sides have met 74 times.

India have won 39, while England have claimed 32 victories (Tied: 1, NR: 2)

Do you know?

England have won only one bilateral ODI series in India

It is interesting to note that England have won only one bilateral ODI series in India, as of now (1984). Ever since, they have drawn one and lost five series. Overall, India have won 29 out of 44 ODIs (bilateral) at home against England.

Runs

Kohli, Root lead the runs tally among active players

Among the active Indian players, Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in ODIs against England.

He has aggregated 1,178 runs from 30 ODIs at 45.30, including three hundreds.

However, the tally is led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who has 1,546 runs against England at 46.84.

For England, Test skipper Joe Root has amassed most runs (728) against India (active players).

Wickets

Jadeja, Woakes top the chart of wicket-takers

As far as the bowling record is concerned, off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja leads the wickets tally against England among active Indian players.

He owns 37 scalps against them, including a best match haul of 4/28.

Similarly, Chris Woakes has taken most ODI wickets (17) against India for England (active players).

Woakes owns two four-wicket hauls against them with a best match haul of 4/52.

Records

A look at the records that can be broken

In the impending series, Kohli could complete 5,000 ODI runs at home.

He (4,865) needs 135 more runs to accomplish the milestone.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan requires 192 more to complete 6,000 ODI runs.

Similarly, the in-form Jos Buttler (3,855) could complete the 4,000-run mark in the format.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid (155) can leave behind Andrew Flintoff (168) in terms of ODI wickets.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Statistical comparison in ODIs
Latest News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.73 million with 47K+ new cases
India
Facebook demonstrates new wrist-worn prototype for interacting with AR systems
Science
'Batwoman' casts Wallis Day as Kate Kane, replacing Ruby Rose
Entertainment
Vivo V20 becomes cheaper in India by Rs. 2,000
Science
Tata Safari named official partner for IPL 2021
Auto
Latest Sports News
ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma reclaims top spot
Sports
India vs England: Rahul, Krunal guide India to 317/5
Sports
India vs England: Dhawan slams 98, his highest against England
Sports
New Zealand outclass Bangladesh in 2nd ODI: Records broken
Sports
India vs England, 1st ODI: Prasidh, Krunal make ODI debuts
Sports
Trending Topics