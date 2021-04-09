Home / News / Sports News / 'India will host best-ever T20 World Cup', says Sourav Ganguly
'India will host best-ever T20 World Cup', says Sourav Ganguly

Parth Dhall
'India will host best-ever T20 World Cup', says Sourav Ganguly

The upcoming edition of ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India during the October-November window.

Amid the ongoing wave of COVID-19 cases, there have been apprehensions over organizing the mega sporting events in the nation, including the Indian Premier League.

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes India will host the best-ever ICC T20 World Cup despite the present scenario.

It is understood that Ganguly invited the presidents and secretaries of all the state associations to Chennai for the IPL 2021 opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore set to be held on Friday.

In a letter sent to them, Ganguly also asserted that "normalcy" will return in the country soon, and that the upcoming sporting assignments will likely be conducted smoothly.

"I am hopeful that in the coming season, we will be able to get back to normalcy and have the full domestic season and host the best-ever ICC T20 World Cup," Ganguly wrote in his letter, as quoted by the TOI.

