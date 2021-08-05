Hockey: India clinch their first Olympic medal after 41 years

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 08:50 am

Tokyo Olympics: India win bronze medal after beating Germany

India's wait for an Olympic medal in hockey has finally come to an end. The Indian men's side defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Notably, India had last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980. India had earlier sealed their first semis berth in 49 years after beating Great Britain. Here are further details.

Match

India made a terrific comeback after trailing 1-3

Germany took an early lead through a penalty corner. However, Simranjeet Singh scored early in the second quarter to restore parity for India. Germany then added two quick goals, taking a 3-1 lead. Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh struck in the dying minutes for India to make it 3-3. India scored two more goals in the third quarter to win the historic medal.

Dying moments

Sreejesh shone for India in the dying moments

The dying minutes of the match saw some action-packed events. Germany were down to 10 men as Tobias Hauke received a yellow card for a challenge. Meanwhile, India conceded a number of penalty corners but defended well each time. Germany earned a crucial penalty corner with six seconds left on the clock. However, PR Sreejesh made the most important save of his career.

Journey

India lost only once in the group stage

India enjoyed their best Olympic run in hockey since the 1980 edition. They won four of their five league encounters in the group stage. Indian Team, which only lost to Australia, finished second with 12 points. They reached the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Argentina. The Indians then lost to Belgium in the semi-final before beating Germany in the bronze medal match.

Medal

India's 12th Olympic medal in hockey

This is India's 12th medal in hockey at Olympics. Prior to this, the Indian men's hockey team hadn't won an Olympic medal in 41 years. Their tally of medals at the Olympics includes eight gold medals. India last won an Olympic gold in hockey in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. They had beaten Spain 4-3 to achieve the significant feat.

Information

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Fourth medal for India

The men's hockey team gave India their fourth medal at the Tokyo Games. Earlier, Mirabai Chanu (silver), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), and PV Sindhu (bronze) scripted history by earning respective medals. Ravi Kumar Dahiya has also assured India of a medal.