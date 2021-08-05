Home / News / Sports News / Hockey: India clinch their first Olympic medal after 41 years
Sports

Hockey: India clinch their first Olympic medal after 41 years

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 08:50 am
Hockey: India clinch their first Olympic medal after 41 years
Tokyo Olympics: India win bronze medal after beating Germany

India's wait for an Olympic medal in hockey has finally come to an end. The Indian men's side defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Notably, India had last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980. India had earlier sealed their first semis berth in 49 years after beating Great Britain. Here are further details.

In this article
Match

India made a terrific comeback after trailing 1-3

Germany took an early lead through a penalty corner. However, Simranjeet Singh scored early in the second quarter to restore parity for India. Germany then added two quick goals, taking a 3-1 lead. Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh struck in the dying minutes for India to make it 3-3. India scored two more goals in the third quarter to win the historic medal.

Dying moments

Sreejesh shone for India in the dying moments

The dying minutes of the match saw some action-packed events. Germany were down to 10 men as Tobias Hauke received a yellow card for a challenge. Meanwhile, India conceded a number of penalty corners but defended well each time. Germany earned a crucial penalty corner with six seconds left on the clock. However, PR Sreejesh made the most important save of his career.

Journey

India lost only once in the group stage

India enjoyed their best Olympic run in hockey since the 1980 edition. They won four of their five league encounters in the group stage. Indian Team, which only lost to Australia, finished second with 12 points. They reached the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Argentina. The Indians then lost to Belgium in the semi-final before beating Germany in the bronze medal match.

Medal

India's 12th Olympic medal in hockey

This is India's 12th medal in hockey at Olympics. Prior to this, the Indian men's hockey team hadn't won an Olympic medal in 41 years. Their tally of medals at the Olympics includes eight gold medals. India last won an Olympic gold in hockey in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. They had beaten Spain 4-3 to achieve the significant feat.

Information

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Fourth medal for India

The men's hockey team gave India their fourth medal at the Tokyo Games. Earlier, Mirabai Chanu (silver), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), and PV Sindhu (bronze) scripted history by earning respective medals. Ravi Kumar Dahiya has also assured India of a medal.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
England vs India, Day 1: Visitors ahead with significant advantage

Latest News

Hansal Mehta's next 'Faraaz' based on 2016 Bangladesh terror attack

Entertainment

'Pinch' S02: Tiger Shroff appears self-assured, composed while facing trolls

Entertainment

Decoding the career stats of Japan's Naomi Osaka

Sports

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan playing the antagonist in 'Ponniyin Selvan'?

Entertainment

These Honda cars have become costlier in India

Auto

Latest Sports News

IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan confirms his participation in remaining season

Sports

England vs India, Day 1: Visitors ahead with significant advantage

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 12: Complete report

Sports

Bangladesh to host New Zealand for five T20Is in September

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Argentina beat India in women's hockey semi-final

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 12: Complete report

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Argentina beat India in women's hockey semi-final

Sports

Olympics: When 'ex-coach Kabir Khan' and 'real coach' exchanged pleasantries

Entertainment

Hockey: Indian women's team reaches first semi-final at Olympics

Sports

India News

Britannia to hike product prices over rising cost amid COVID-19

Business

Amid third wave fears, Covishield proven highly effective against Delta

India

Hockey: India beat Great Britain 3-1, advance to semi-finals

Sports

Saudi: Three-year travel ban for citizens visiting 'red list' countries

World

India to have manned submersibles under Deep Ocean Mission soon

India
Trending Topics