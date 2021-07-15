India Women lose four successive white-ball series: Decoding the numbers

India failed to get going against England Women in the third T20I

The Indian women's cricket team suffered a defeat in the third and final T20I against England Women to lose the series 2-1. Batting first, India Women posted 153/6 in 20 overs before England Women chased down the target in 18.4 overs. Notably, India had also tasted defeat in the ODI series against England Women prior to the T20Is. We decode the key numbers.

How did the third T20I pan out?

India Women lost two early wickets before to be reeling at 13/2. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur added 68 runs for the third wicket. However, England kept taking wickets at regular intervals to hurt India. Mandhana smashed a 51-ball 70. In reply, England Women rode on Danielle Wyatt's 56-ball 89* to clinch the series.

Mandhana slams 13th T20I fifty, Wyatt steps up

Mandhana hit eight fours and two sixes to stand out for her team. The opener registered her 13th fifty in T20Is and has gone past the 1,900-run mark (1,901). She is the third Indian batter to get past 1,900 runs. Meanwhile, Wyatt slammed 12 fours and a six in her brilliant display. She registered her eighth T20I fifty as well.

India Women have lost 10 matches across four white-ball series

India suffered two successive white-ball series defeats in their tour of England. They lost the ODIs 2-1 under Mithali Raj's captaincy and now suffered a similar result under Harmanpreet Kaur. Earlier, they also tasted defeat against South Africa Women, losing the T20Is 2-1 and the ODIs by a 4-1 margin. In these four series, India collected just four wins, besides losing 10 matches.

India's poor show against England continues

In eight bilateral ODI series on English soil, the Indian women's cricket team has lost seven series. Notably, they also lost their sixth successive ODI series against England in their own backyard. India Women also lost their second successive T20I bilateral series in England.