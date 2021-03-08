Home / News / Sports News / India Women set to play Test cricket after six years
Sports

India Women set to play Test cricket after six years

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 08:01 pm
India Women set to play Test cricket after six years

The Indian women's cricket team is set to play a one-off Test match against England Women "later this year".

BCCI secretary Jay Shah gave the confirmation through a tweet on Monday.

Notably, this will be the first Test for India Women in over six years.

It is understood that the match will be played when India tour England later this year.

Here is more.

In this article
Here is what Shah tweeted India Women yet to play their first Test since 2014 India Women have played 36 Test matches India W and England W last clashed in 2014 ICC to expand women's cricket from next cycle

Twitter Post

Here is what Shah tweeted

Women's Tests

India Women yet to play their first Test since 2014

Women's Tests aren't common in international cricket these days.

The last six Test matches since August 2015 have been played between England and Australia.

These are the only teams to still play Test cricket internationally.

Meanwhile, India played their last Test against South Africa in November 2014.

They won the game held in Mysore by an innings and 34 runs.

Do you know?

India Women have played 36 Test matches

The Indian women's cricket team has played a total of 36 Tests so far. The tally includes five wins and six defeats, while 25 of them have resulted in draw. Interestingly, India Women have won their last three Tests (vs SA, vs ENG, vs ENG).

Test

India W and England W last clashed in 2014

India Women and England Women last played a Test against each other in August 2014, in Wormsley.

The visitors claimed a six-wicket victory while chasing 181 runs.

Indian skipper Mithali Raj (50*) and debutant Smriti Mandhana (51) registered fifties as India completed the run-chase.

Meanwhile, senior fast bowler Jhulan Goswami picked up a total of five wickets in the match.

ICC

ICC to expand women's cricket from next cycle

The tweet by Shah came hours after the ICC announced plans to expand the women's global tournaments in the next cycle of events, which runs from 2023 to 2031.

Notably, the revised formats will give more teams the chance to compete on global stage.

A new T20 Champions Cup has also been introduced, which will be held twice in this cycle.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Decoding Robert Lewandowski's terrific numbers in 2020-21
Latest News
Decoding Robert Lewandowski's terrific numbers in 2020-21
Sports
Bengal election: Denied tickets, 5 sitting TMC MLAs join BJP
Politics
ICC WTC final to be played in Southampton: Sourav Ganguly
Sports
NIA to probe case of explosives-laden car found near Antilia
Mumbai
MP Assembly clears anti-conversion Bill with 10-year imprisonment
India
Latest Sports News
IPL: Records Virat Kohli can break in 2021
Sports
WI beat SL in 3rd T20I, win series: Records broken
Sports
Bale, Kane help Spurs defeat Crystal Palace 4-1: Records broken
Sports
SA Women outclass India Women in 1st ODI: Records broken
Sports
La Liga, Barcelona defeat Osasuna 2-0: Records broken
Sports
Trending Topics