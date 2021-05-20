India Women to tour Australia: Here's the complete schedule

The schedule for the India Women's tour of Australia has been announced

The Indian women's cricket team will be touring Down Under to face the Australian Women's side. India Women will begin their Australian trip by playing a three-match ODI series, starting on September 19. They will have a one-off Day-Night Test match at the WACA in Perth, besides three T20Is as well. Notably, India Women will also tour England next month. Here are the details.

ODIs and one-off Test: Here's a look at the schedule

First ODI - September 19: Australia vs India, North Sydney Oval Second ODI - September 22: Australia vs India, Junction Oval Third ODI - September 24: Australia vs India, Junction Oval Only Test - September 30 - October 3 (D/N): Australia vs India, WACA

Indian women's team to play first-ever pink-ball Test in Australia

The Indian women's team will compete in its maiden Day-Night Test when it tours Australia later this year, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday. Shah made the announcement on his Twitter handle, stating that the move was part of the BCCI's commitment to promoting the women's game "Taking forward our commitment toward women's cricket," Shah tweeted.

A look at the schedule of the three T20Is

First T20I - October 7: Australia vs India, North Sydney Oval, Second T20I - October 9: Australia vs India, North Sydney Oval, Third T20I - October 11: Australia vs India, North Sydney Oval

Lone women's D/N Test was played between Australia-England in 2017

The only D/N women's game played so far was between Australia and England in Sydney in November 2017. The match ended in a draw. Meanwhile, the Indian squad assembled in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the UK tour comprising a Test in Bristol, three ODIs, and as many T20Is. They will quarantine for two weeks before flying out with the men's team.

A look at India Women's tour of England

England Women and India Women will play a one-off Test, starting June 16 at the County Ground in Bristol. Post that, the two teams will face each other in three ODIs to be held between June 27-July 3. A three-match T20I series is also scheduled to be played between July 9-July 15.