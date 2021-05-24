World T20 2020: India Women yet to receive prize money

Over a year after India Women finished as the runners-up in the T20 World Cup Down Under, they are yet to receive the prize money of $5,00,000. A report in The Telegraph stated that the BCCI hasn't yet distributed the prize money to the Indian women cricketers. Notably, India Women lost to hosts Australia in the grand finale at the MCG. Here is more.

BCCI had received the prize money from ICC in November

According to the report, the winners of 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, Australia, received their prize of $1.6 million after a month. Meanwhile, semi-finalists England were given $1,20,000 two months after the completion of event. It is understood that the BCCI received the money from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in November only. However, the ICC hasn't opened up on the same.

Senior team members aware of the reason behind delay

A BCCI official said the Indian players are yet to be paid, but claimed that the senior team members were aware of the reason, believed to be a tax dispute, that has caused a delay in disbursing the prize money.

'The transactions have been processed'

"They will be getting the share of their prize money by the end of this week. The transactions have been processed and I am expecting that they will receive their share very soon," a senior board functionary told PTI. He added, "The processing of players' payments in BCCI does take around three to four months for all teams (across age groups)."

The BCCI has been under the scanner

Of late, the BCCI has been under the scanner due to the difference between contract amounts of India's men and women cricketers. While the men's contracts are divided into four slabs - Rs. 7 crore, Rs. 5 crore, Rs. 3 crore, and Rs. 1 crore, the women's contract have three slabs - Rs. 50 lakh, Rs. 30 lakh, and Rs. 10 lakh.

Australia won the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup

The final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup was held between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8, last year. Notably, this was India Women's first-ever appearance in a T20 World Cup final. However, the hosts went on to win their fifth title, beating India by 85 runs. The grand finale recorded a turnout of over 85,000 spectators.