Indian cricketer in England tests positive for COVID-19

Jul 15, 2021

In a major blow to Team India, a player in the Indian camp in England has tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, the particular player is in home isolation at the moment. The Indian team is set to travel to Durham and prepare for a three-day warm-up game against a County Championship XI team, starting July 20. Here are further details.

Information

Several others underwent a three-day quarantine

According to the sources, the player experienced a sore throat, followed by a positive COVID-19 test. The team-mates and support staff, who came in contact with the player, were kept in isolation for three days. They have completed their isolation period.

Player

National Health Service to come up with more details

As per sources, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is the player who has tested positive for the virus. Notably, the National Health Service in England, which has been conducting the tests on the Indian players, will come up with more details soon. As per reports, this player was seen at crowded places during this three-week break post the World Test Championship final.

Vairant

The player has contracted the Delta variant of virus

It is understood that the player has contracted the Delta variant of the virus, which has been prevalent in the UK. "Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be traveling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Letter

BCCI had advised players to avoid going out

In a letter addressed to the Indian camp, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told the players to "avoid" crowded places as the Covishield vaccine only provides protection and not full immunity against the virus. The letter also stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and the Euro Championships. India are due to lock horns with England in a five-match Test series, starting August 4.