Home / News / Sports News / Indian cricketer in England tests positive for COVID-19
Sports

Indian cricketer in England tests positive for COVID-19

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 09:37 am
Indian cricketer in England tests positive for COVID-19
England vs India: Indian cricketer tests COVID-19 positive

In a major blow to Team India, a player in the Indian camp in England has tested positive for COVID-19. Reportedly, the particular player is in home isolation at the moment. The Indian team is set to travel to Durham and prepare for a three-day warm-up game against a County Championship XI team, starting July 20. Here are further details.

In this article
Information

Several others underwent a three-day quarantine

According to the sources, the player experienced a sore throat, followed by a positive COVID-19 test. The team-mates and support staff, who came in contact with the player, were kept in isolation for three days. They have completed their isolation period.

Player

National Health Service to come up with more details

As per sources, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is the player who has tested positive for the virus. Notably, the National Health Service in England, which has been conducting the tests on the Indian players, will come up with more details soon. As per reports, this player was seen at crowded places during this three-week break post the World Test Championship final.

Vairant

The player has contracted the Delta variant of virus

It is understood that the player has contracted the Delta variant of the virus, which has been prevalent in the UK. "Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be traveling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Letter

BCCI had advised players to avoid going out

In a letter addressed to the Indian camp, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told the players to "avoid" crowded places as the Covishield vaccine only provides protection and not full immunity against the virus. The letter also stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and the Euro Championships. India are due to lock horns with England in a five-match Test series, starting August 4.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Lionel Messi agrees Barcelona contract, claims report

Latest News

KTM 250 Adventure gets a temporary price-cut of Rs. 25,000

Auto

Facelifted Tata Tigor EV debuts under new 'XPRES' brand

Auto

Twitter is killing its disappearing tweets feature called Fleets

Technology

Explained: Why do US and Canada see wildfires every year?

World

Varanasi: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs. 1,500cr-worth development projects today

India

Latest Sports News

Ashwin shows his brilliance with fifer for Surrey against Somerset

Sports

ICC Rankings: Babar tops ODI charts, Allen gains in T20Is

Sports

Transfer news: Major deals completed in Europe's top 5 leagues

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Here's the team of the tournament

Sports

England players forced to self-isolate return for Pakistan T20Is

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

ENG vs PAK: Three England players test COVID-19 positive

Sports

England-India series set to kick-off second World Test Championship

Sports

Indian cricketers to get a three-week break before England series

Sports

WI vs SA: Fast bowler Marquino Mindley tests COVID-19 positive

Sports

India Vs England Cricket News

No replacement for injured Shubman Gill in England: BCCI

Sports

England vs India: Capacity crowd allowed for Test series

Sports

Alastair Cook highlights Team India's 'weakness' ahead of England series

Sports

One-off Test: Here are the records scripted by Sneh Rana

Sports

ENGW vs INDW, Only Test: England elect to bat

Sports
Trending Topics