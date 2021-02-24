Home / News / Sports News / Indian Super League 2020-21: Key details about the playoffs
Sports

Indian Super League 2020-21: Key details about the playoffs

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Feb 24, 2021, 03:30 pm
Indian Super League 2020-21: Key details about the playoffs

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season is all set to see its league stage come to an end.

Eight out of the 11 teams have one league game left, with Mumbai City and Odisha having two in their bag.

Eighth-placed Chennaiyin FC have finished their campaign.

Ahead of a crunch playoffs stage, we look at the details.

In this article
ATK Mohun Bagan likely to take first place Mumbai need to win their remaining games by big margins Three teams in contention for two spots The other six teams are out of the ISL Key details about the playoffs

ATKMB

ATK Mohun Bagan likely to take first place

ATK Mohun Bagan have been brilliant this season. They top the table with 40 points from 19 games.

Notably, ATKMB have registered 12 wins, four draws, and three losses.

They also have conceded the fewest goals this season (13).

With a goal difference of +15, ATKMB will hope to finish on a high and then continue with the momentum in the playoffs.

Mumbai City

Mumbai need to win their remaining games by big margins

Mumbai City FC have 34 points from 18 games and have two left.

If ATKMB lose their final game against Mumbai, the latter could end first.

For this to happen, Mumbai need to win both their remaining games and improve their goal difference.

A draw for ATKMB will be enough to qualify as toppers.

Mumbai have won just one of their last five games.

Trio

Three teams in contention for two spots

Third and fourth-placed sides Goa and NorthEast United have picked up 30 points each.

They have one game in hand as Goa are ahead on goal difference.

Notably, fifth-placed Hyderabad are also in the reckoning.

They have 28 points and need to beat Goa in their final game to make it through.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United face Kerala Blasters next.

Information

The other six teams are out of the ISL

The likes of Jamshedpur, Bengaluru, Chennaiyin, East Bengal, Kerala Blasters, and Odisha are out of the ISL 2020-21 season. Odisha are set to finish last, having collected just nine points from 18 games. Bengaluru (seventh) and Jamshedpur (sixth) are vying to take the sixth place.

Information

Key details about the playoffs

The ISL 2020-21 playoffs stage will start March 5. The playoffs will be a two-legged affair and the team with the better aggregate will qualify for the final. The finale will be played on March 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
All England Championships 2021: Everything you need to know
Latest News
Janhvi Kapoor shares handwritten note on mom Sridevi's death anniversary
Entertainment
India vs England, Third Test: England lose four wickets
Sports
Unnao survivor confirms poisoning, denies sexual assault in statement: Police
India
Free COVID-19 vaccine shots for senior citizens from March 1
India
Western Railway is facing a Rs. 5,000 crore loss: Details
India
Latest Sports News
India vs England, 3rd Test: Visitors elect to bat
Sports
This day, that year: When Tendulkar smashed first ever double-century
Sports
Presenting the major records held by golf legend Tiger Woods
Sports
Champions League, Atletico Madrid 0-1 Chelsea: Records broken
Sports
Robert Lewandowski becomes third-highest scorer in Champions League
Sports
Trending Topics