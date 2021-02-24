Indian Super League 2020-21: Key details about the playoffs

The likes of Jamshedpur, Bengaluru, Chennaiyin, East Bengal, Kerala Blasters, and Odisha are out of the ISL 2020-21 season. Odisha are set to finish last, having collected just nine points from 18 games. Bengaluru (seventh) and Jamshedpur (sixth) are vying to take the sixth place.
The ISL 2020-21 playoffs stage will start March 5. The playoffs will be a two-legged affair and the team with the better aggregate will qualify for the final. The finale will be played on March 13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.