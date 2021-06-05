Home / News / Sports News / Sumit Malik fails dope test, set to lose Olympic quota
Sports

Sumit Malik fails dope test, set to lose Olympic quota

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 02:33 pm
Sumit Malik fails dope test, set to lose Olympic quota
Sumit Malik fails dope test, unlikely to compete at the Tokyo Games

Indian wrestler Sumit Malik, on Friday, failed a dope test, which was conducted by United World Wrestling (UWW), during the World Olympic Qualifiers held in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Delhi-based heavyweight wrestler, who had grabbed an Olympic berth in men's 125 kg freestyle event in Sofia, has been provisionally suspended. He might be banned from the sport if his second sample also returns positive.

In this article
Competition

Malik withdrew from the World Olympic Qualifiers semis

In the Olympic Qualifiers semi-finals, the Indian wrestler had defeated Venezuela's Jose Daniel Diaz 5-0 to set up a title clash with Sergei Kozyrev. However, he withdrew from the final due to an injury. Notably, the finalist in each weight category during the Olympic Qualifiers in Sofia were eligible to win quota places for Tokyo Olympics, starting July 23.

Injury

Malik suffered the injury ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers

Malik has been nursing a knee injury that he initially suffered during the national camp before the Olympic Qualifiers. He had competed at the Asian Qualifiers in April, but couldn't earn the Olympic quota. Although Malik competed at the Asian Championship at the same venue eventually, he returned sans a medal. He finally succeeded at the World Olympic Qualifiers before withdrawing from the final.

Medicine

Malik might have taken medicines that contained banned substances

A source monitoring the development revealed that Malik might have consumed medicines to treat his injury. "He must have taken something unknowingly. Maybe he was taking some Ayurvedic medicine to treat his injured knee and that might have contained some banned substances," said the source. He added, "But these wrestlers should have been careful, they know the risks involved by taking such medicines."

Drug

Malik tested positive for a stimulant called methylhexanamine

Malik tested positive for a stimulant called methylhexanamine. In 2009, Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake was one of the five athletes who tested positive for the substance. Ever since, quite a few athletes, including several at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, have been banned for using the drug. Notably, the drug helps athletes increase their metabolic rate, and make the weight reduction process easier.

Information

WADA has classified methylhexanamine as a 'specified' substance

The drug Methylhexanamine is commonly found in supplements. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has classified it as a 'specified' substance. This means the athletes can get away with a reduced sanction if they can prove that its use was unintentional.

Tokyo Olympics

Malik's hearing unlikely to take place before the Tokyo Games

In 2016, Narsingh Yadav, who had qualified (74 kg category) for the Rio Olympics, could not compete as he had tested positive for the same. Malik, who was among eight Indian wrestlers to gain Olympic qualification, could miss out too as his hearing is unlikely to take place before the Tokyo Games. At the moment, he remains provisionally suspended for six months.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix gets called off: Details here

Latest News

Hospital officials refute death reports, say Milkha Singh is stable

Sports

Delhi: COVID-19 cases dip but hospitals' patient-load still on rise

India

Mayawati slams Punjab government for profiteering during emergency

Politics

Samsung Z Fold3's in-display camera will offer better light transmittance

Science

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Switzerland

Sports

Latest Sports News

Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix gets called off: Details here

Sports

Six Manchester City players in PFA Team of the Year

Sports

Jayden Seales drafted in WI's provisional squad for SA Tests

Sports

French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Isner in four sets

Sports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel signs contract extension until 2024

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports
Trending Topics