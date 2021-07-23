Home / News / Sports News / Indian wrestlers Tannu and Priya become World Champions
Sports

Indian wrestlers Tannu and Priya become World Champions

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 12:05 pm
Priya grabbed the 73kg title with a 5-0 win over Belarus's Kseniya Patapovich

Young wrestlers Tannu and Priya became the latest world champions as India's spectacular run continued at the Cadet World Championship in Budapest on Thursday. Tannu didn't concede a single point en route to the 43kg title, winning three of her four bouts by fall, including the final against Belarus's Valeryia Mikitsich. Priya grabbed the 73kg title with a 5-0 win over Belarus's Kseniya Patapovich.

In this article
Contest

Tannu turned the contest into one-way traffic

The 43kg final initially seemed to be a gripping contest but Tannu soon turned it into one-way traffic with her all-around game. She was a class apart in the field. Scoring was slow with the wrestlers tangled in body locks at the start but Tannu found a way to attack from the left of the Belarusian.

Details

Another Indian, Varsha, won the bronze medal in 65kg category

Aman Gulia (48kg) and Sagar Jaglan (80kg) took titles in the men's freestyle competition to propel India to the Team championship title for the first time in history. Another Indian, Varsha won the bronze medal in the 65kg category with a victory by fall against Turkey's Duygu Gen. India finished on top with 147 points, ahead of mighty USA (143) and formidable Russia (140).

Other details

Komal will also be in contention for the world title

On Saturday, Komal will also be in contention for the world title as she reached the 46kg final after beating Belarus' Sviatlana Katenka by technical superiority. She will take on Azerbaijan's Ruzanna Mammadova. Nitika (61kg) and Harshita (69kg) though lost their semifinal bouts. As a result, they will not be able to fight for bronze medals.

