Inter Milan win Serie A 2020-21 title: Decoding the numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 04, 2021, 03:00 pm

Inter Milan clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday after Sassuolo drew 1-1 with Atalanta.

Atalanta are second on 69 points and are placed second with a better goal difference.

Inter raced to 82 points with four games left and sealed a maiden league honor after 2009-10.

Here we decode Inter's crunch numbers in the 2020-21 season.

Streak

Inter end Juventus' winning streak

Inter Milan ended Juventus' nine-year dominance as Italian champions.

Juventus' nine-year winning cycle was kick-started by Inter manager Antonio Conte himself in 2012.

The run was continued by Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri last term.

From 2011-12 to 2019-20, Juventus dominated the Serie A, winning nine successive honors.

However, Juve's run ended as the Turin giants are third, level on points with Atalanta.

Inter

Key stats of Inter's 2020-21 Serie A season

Inter have collected 82 points from 34 games this season. They have registered 25 wins, seven draws, and two losses.

Inter have netted the second-highest number of goals (74), besides conceding the fewest (29).

With 21 goals and 10 assists Romelu Lukaku has been terrific for Inter.

Besides Lukaku, fellow forward Lautaro Martinez has 15 goals and five assists under his belt.

Information

Inter beat Crotone to seal honors

Denmark mid-fielder Christian Eriksen broke the deadlock shortly after being brought on as a substitute by boss Conte. Achraf Hakimi added another in injury time as the away win also confirmed bottom side Crotone's instant return to Serie B.

Conte

Fourth Serie A honor for Antonio Conte

Conte, who joined Inter in 2019, had led them to a second-placed finish last season.

This time, he helped them win the league title.

Notably, this is Conte's fourth Serie A win as manager (also three with Juventus).

He has now won five league titles (Premier League with Chelsea).

He has also won two Italian Super Cups and the FA Cup.

Titles

Inter win 19th Serie A honor

Conte's side snatched top spot from Milan on February 14 and have held it ever since.

A 3-0 triumph over Milan in February made them the runaway leaders during the latter stages.

It is Inter's 19th Scudetto overall, steering past city rivals AC Milan on 18 to become the second-most successful club in Serie A history behind Juventus with 36 titles.