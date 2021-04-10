IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni's side post 188/7

Avesh Khan trapped Faf du Plessis in the second over as CSK lost their first wicket.
Du Plessis failed to open his account for CSK.
Three deliveries later, Chris Woakes got the dangerous Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Woakes bowled a dream ball sucking Gaikwad for a drive, who managed an edge to Shikhar Dhawan at slips.
DC couldn't have asked for a better start.
Raina
Raina comes back with a bang
Suresh Raina, who missed IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, came back and scored a 36-ball 54.
Raina hit three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 150.00.
He was involved in a 53-run stand alongside Moeen Ali, who came in at number three.
Moeen hit four fours and two sixes.
Post that, Raina shared another 63-run stand alongside Ambati Rayudu (23).
Finish
Curran and Jadeja help CSK finish on a strong note
CSK were reduced to 137/6 at one stage before the dangerous Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja resurrected their innings.
The side ended strongly as DC leaked runs at the death.
Curran, in particular was aggressive and struck the ball cleanly.
He played a major role in hitting his brother Tom Curran for 23 runs in the 19th over.
Information
Dhoni registers his fourth duck in the IPL
MS Dhoni registered his fourth duck in his IPL career. The CSK skipper fell for a second-ball duck against DC tonight. 0(1) v Royals Chennai 2010, 0(2) v Daredevils Chennai 2010, 0(1) v Mumbai Mumbai 2015, 0(2) v Capitals Mumbai 2021.