IPL 2021: Woakes, Curran to play for DC against CSK

Chennai playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
Delhi playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
The second match of IPL 2021 is set to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).