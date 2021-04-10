Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: Woakes, Curran to play for DC against CSK
Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 10, 2021, 07:17 pm
MS Dhoni''s Chennai Super Kings face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Saturday.

With Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in quarantine, the likes of Chris Woakes and Tom Curran are set to lead the bowling attack for DC.

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali is set to make his debut for CSK.

Here's the team news.

Chennai Super Kings: Here's the playing XI

Chennai playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

A look at the head-to-head record

Chennai Super Kings have had the wood over Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

The two teams have clashed in 23 games, with Chennai winning 15 of them.

They have a win percentage of 65.22 against DC.

Meanwhile, DC have managed to win eight games (win percentage: 34.78).

Notably, Delhi won both their matches against Chennai in the IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals: Here's the playing XI

Delhi playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

Timing, TV listing and venue

The second match of IPL 2021 is set to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).

