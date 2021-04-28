Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: SRH post 171/3 against CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad rode on fifties by David Warner and Manish Pandey to post 171/3 against Chennai Super Kings in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Wednesday.

CSK got the early wicket of Jonny Bairstow before SRH rallied back as Warner and Pandey stitched a century-plus stand.

CSK's approach in the chase will be key.

Here's more.

SRH manage 39/1 in powerplay

CSK did well in the powerplay overs, restricting SRH to 39/1.

Most importantly, Chennai got the prized scalp of Jonny Bairstow (7).

The Englishman was dismissed by Sam Curran as CSK started well.

David Warner played relatively slow, scoring 19 from 23 balls.

He was joined by Manish Pandey, who came in and hit two fours.

Manish Pandey returns with a bang

Manish Pandey (61) returned to the side after being dropped for the last few games.

He showed his class and hit a sublime fifty.

The right-handed batsman rotated the strike alongside Warner and forged a fifty-plus partnership.

Pandey hit four fours and a six to help SRH make a comeback.

He looked to be aggressive as Warner continued to take his time.

Warner hits 50th fifty, takes his time

It was a rather unusual innings from Warner (57), who wasn't fluent.

He took his time and played a relatively slow innings.

The SRH skipper wanted to be the anchor and built a solid partnership alongside Pandey.

His approach allowed Pandey to be a bit more busy.

Warner looked to be more aggressive towards the death.

Notably, this was his 50th IPL fifty.

Ngidi gets two at the death, SRH surpass 170-run mark

In the death overs (16-20), CSK were doing an able job, not allowing SRH to run away. Lungi Ngidi got the crucial wickets of Warner and Pandey in the 18th over. However, Kane Williamson hammered Shardul Thakur in the 19th over to help SRH.

