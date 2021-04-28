Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: Moeen, Ngidi back for CSK against SRH
IPL 2021: Moeen, Ngidi back for CSK against SRH

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 07:08 pm
The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Wednesday sees Chennai Super Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai have played well so far, collecting four straight wins since losing the first game.

They have included Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi,

SRH have roped in Manish Pandey and Sandeep Sharma.

Here is the complete team news.

Information

Here's CSK's playing XI

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Key stats ahead of the match

In 8 matches against Chennai, Rashid Khan has taken six wickets with the best bowling performance of 2/11.

Kane Williamson has racked up 301 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 139.35. The tally also includes 10 sixes and 28 fours.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina has racked up 434 runs from 17 games at a strike rate of 140.91 against SRH.

Here's SRH's playing XI

SRH playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

Trending Topics