IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Lalit replaces Mishra in XI

Parth Dhall
Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are squaring off in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The evening game of Thursday's double-header is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As far as the team changes are concerned, Lalit Yadav has been included in Delhi's XI while Kolkata have fielded the same team.

Here are the complete line-ups.

A look at the Playing XI of DC

DC Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper and captain), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, and Avesh Khan.

Here is the Playing XI of KKR

KKR Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, and Prasidh Krishna.

Timing, TV listing and venue

The match between DC and KKR is being hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Notably, the bounce is likely to be low on the wicket here.

One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, and stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).

