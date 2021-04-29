Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant elects to field
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant elects to field

IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Rishabh Pant elects to field

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are facing each other in the 25th match of IPL 2021.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting the second game of Thursday's double-header.

Rishabh Pant has won the toss and elected to field.

KKR eye another win after defeating Punjab, while DC would want to move on after losing to Bangalore.

Here is more.

The wicket has been sluggish so far

The wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been sluggish so far.

In the first match, the KKR bowlers were all over Punjab, denying them any opportunity to score.

The wicket remained fruitful for both fast bowlers and spinners.

However, the second game was comparatively high-scoring as RCB clinched a one-run victory.

It will be interesting to see what the pitch offers tonight.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Kolkata have dominated the head-to-head meetings against Delhi Capitals in the IPL so far.

In 26 games, KKR have managed to win 14 matches with a win percentage of 53.85.

On the other hand, Delhi have earned 11 victories against KKR (win percentage: 42.31). One match was washed out.

Delhi have won four out of six matches against KKR since 2018.

Stats

Here are the interesting stats

All-rounder Andre Russell hasn't been among runs of late. However, his record against Kagiso Rabada grabs eyeballs.

He has smashed Rabada for 41 runs (16 balls), while Rabada has dismissed Russell once.

Notably, leg-spinner Amit Mishra is five wickets away from becoming the leading wicket-taker in the IPL history.

Mishra, who owns 166 scalps at the moment, can overtake Lasith Malinga (170).

